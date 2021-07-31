Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Oil blotting pads have become a staple part of our makeup bags, especially once the summer temps start rising. If you deal with oily skin, you know how real the struggle can be. The high heat can leave Us with excessively shiny skin that we want to avoid — especially if we’re going out with friends and snapping pictures for the ‘gram.

While we’ve used blotting papers for years now and have few complaints, there’s a different way to banish excess oil that may be even better! Amazon shoppers are obsessed with this reusable roller ball from Revlon, which they say works like “magic.” Obviously, we needed to check it out.

Get the Revlon Oil-Absorbing Volcanic Face Roller Reusable Skincare Tool for just $10, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 27, 2021, but are subject to change.

The roller ball portion of this tool is reportedly made from actual volcanic stone, which is said to instantly soak up any extra oil on your skin. This is a compact tool that you can easily throw in your purse and use on the go whenever you want to touch up your face. You can even use it over makeup or as a soothing facial massager to help relax your face during times of stress!

Shoppers claim to be kicking traditional blotting papers to the curb and replacing them with this roller ball! They say that it’s “far better than any blotting papers” they’ve tried in the past, and love how much more environmentally-friendly it is. As this is a reusable and washable tool, it creates less waste and can save you money on repeat paper purchases in the long run.

Revlon Oil-Absorbing Volcanic Face Roller Reusable Skincare Tool

Products go viral all the time and not every one is worth the hype, but this roller ball is currently sitting at the top of our beauty shopping lists! We need it before it’s placed on backorder thanks to all of these shoppers clamoring to get their hands on it. We’ve got the magic stick!

