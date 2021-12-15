Our Picks: The Most Festive and Chic Holiday Dresses at Revolve

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s the holiday season! With all of chaos happening in our effort to prepare for the festivities, we may have overlooked getting all of our outfits ready. But fear not, fellow fashionistas! We are here to lend you a helping hand in the shopping department.

One of our top spots to check out when shopping for dresses is Revolve — they truly stock their virtual shelves with all of the trendiest and most stunning designs. We refined our frock search by looking for styles that feel festive, but can still be worn after the holiday season. We also wanted to offer up a variety of different price points so you can shop within your budget. Check out all of our handpicked favorites below!

This Sweater Dress Set

You can make the matching knit set vibe stylish enough for a party atmosphere with this two-piece ensemble!

Get the HEARTLOOM Sage Dress Set for $109 at Revolve!

This Sparkly Sweater Dress

Skip your basic LBD and go for this one. It has tiny metallic threads woven throughout!

Get the 1. STATE Sparkle Knit Dress for $89 at Revolve!

This Slimming Bodycon Dress

The ruching on the sides of this dress can actually help smooth out your figure for the most flattering silhouette — plus, they’re adjustable!

Get the BB Dakota by Steve Madden Like a Snack Midi Dress for $59 at Revolve!

This Gorgeous Halter Dress

The gold hues of this dress and its sparkle are absolutely dreamy for any major holiday gathering.

Get the House of Harlow 1960 x REVOLVE Frederick Dress for $178 at Revolve!

This Adorable Red Mini

The little bows on the sleeves of this dress totally remind Us of holiday gifting — how fitting!

Get the Amanda Uprichard Allora Dress for $202 at Revolve!

This Elegant Wrap Dress

The way that this dress drapes over the body will surely flatter so many different body types.

Get the Show Me Your Mumu Kimora Wrap Dress for $198 at Revolve!

This Simple Ruched Mini

This dress is another strong ruched option that’s a little bit shorter, which is ideal for a dinner out with friends or a romantic date night. Chic!

Get the superdown Cory Ruched Side Dress for $62 at Revolve!

