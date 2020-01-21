The official start of winter was only a month ago, but if you’re anything like Us, you’re totally over it already. Just thinking about dealing with the cold for the foreseeable future is truly the absolute worst! We honestly wish we could fast forward and get the summer started already — that’s just how antsy we are.

Of course, that’s not exactly a possibility — so we’ve got two options. We can either daydream about the sunshine and sand until the best season of the year begins, or find a cheap flight and book a vacation immediately! To indulge in our fantasies while we’re bundled up in sweaters and scarves, why not get a head start on hot-weather shopping and pick up this adorable minidress? It’ll look great once you get to your destination and the temperatures start to rise, plus it’s on sale!

Get the House of Harlow 1960 Mariam Mini Dress (originally $178) on sale for just $107, available from Revolve!

When you think of the perfect flirty piece that you can rock in the heat, chances are something that looks exactly like this House of Harlow 1960 dress comes to mind. It’s an idyllic floral dress that we can feel confident and comfortable in, and we can already picture ourselves wearing it out on a beautiful and balmy night!

The Mariam Mini Dress is definitely bold — just look at those ruffles. There’s a single ruffle that lays along the neckline creating a super flattering feel, and the skirt of the dress is tiered to give off a ruffle effect. Sure, it’s on the shorter side, but sometimes that’s what getaway style is all about!

House of Harlow 1960 Mariam Mini Dress

We can’t get enough of the amazing print on this dress either. The multicolored flowers are bright, and their hues are enhanced by the black background they’re printed on. The flowers definitely emulate a ’70s vibe, which makes the dress feel like a current version of a retro mod number. The straps on this dress are adjustable so that you can customize where the neckline and hem are situated on your body, which is also a plus.

The outfit opportunities with this House of Harlow 1960 dress are endless. During the spring when it’s not quite as hot as summer, you can pair this dress with some moto ankle boots and a black leather jacket to give it some edge. And once the summer does roll around, we can picture ourselves rocking it with some mules or even a pair of strappy heels. It can even work with some slip-on flats as a fancy swimsuit cover-up. However you choose to wear this dress, we know it’ll look fantastic. Now we just need to book that flight…

