



The key to every wardrobe? A handful of basics that can be worn everywhere. It doesn’t matter if we’re heading off to the office or hitting the town for a night out with the girls, these pieces will work overtime. But don’t get it twisted — basic doesn’t mean boring. In fact, it’s the exact opposite!

These pieces are so versatile, they have adaptability skills that other items in our wardrobes lack. Naturally, securing these types of items is difficult — or it was until now. Ahead of the weekend, here are five everyday essentials from Revolve to upgrade your closets with.

1. This Button-Up Shirt

Remix your traditional white button-ups with this piece! We’re major fans of the ruffled detailing on the top. It’s a fun and fresh approach that strays away from the crisp, clean-cut collars of our past. Plus, the semi-sheer fabric and a looser fit will be even more well-received. Tuck it in or leave it out — either way it’s sure to please.

Grab the Show Me Your Mumu Alicia Tunic (originally $158), now only $103!

2. This Pretty Pant

When we think of a basic pant, we automatically assume it has to be black. But listen — it most definitely doesn’t have to be. In fact, we highly suggest slipping into these. The cropped hemline is great when looking for versatility and the bold shade will have Us sizzling in style.

Grab the Line & Dot Rosey Cropped Pant (originally $87), now only $29!

3. This Dreamy Duster

Have you ever seen a sweater and just thought to yourself, “That’s the one?” That’s exactly what we did when we saw this perfect piece. From the longer length to the chic striped pattern, consider Us completely sold.

Grab the House of Harlow 190 x REVOLVE Odine Duster (originally $188), now only $133!

4. This Detailed Dress

We know what everyone is thinking: a dress isn’t exactly a basic. But with the holidays right around the corner and last-minute events always popping up, it’s important to have one go-to piece. Enter: this dress. The high neckline features lace detailing that’s elegant, while the exposed open back adds an effortless feel. Add a bold red lip for parties and transition it out for a subtle gloss in the summertime!

Grab the Saylor Lazuli Dress (originally $308), now only $151!

5. This Trendy Trench

The season of trench coats is upon us! Weather any storm in the chicest way possible by rocking one yourself. Dress it up with going-out gear or dress it down with a T-shirt and jeans. This muted grey tone will go with everything.

Grab the L’Academie The Olivia Trench Coat (originally $298), now only $179!

