We Found the Prettiest Peacoat to Wear All Season Long (and It’s on Sale)





Raise your hand if the cold weather already has you down! Most of you? We figured. Now, keep those hands held high if you haven’t yet purchased a winter coat? Again, most of you? Well, that’s not surprising — since many of Us haven’t either!

Well, that’s all about to change. After one-too-many unseasonably cold mornings, we’ve decided to take a step in the right direction — a.k.a. scoured the internet nonstop for an everyday jacket that will keep Us warm (while looking cool). And to our absolute delight? We found it right here.

See it: Grab the Plaid Jasper Coat (originally $298) now with prices starting at just $170, available at Anthropologie!

The time has finally come to make this incredibly important purchase — and that’s a good thing. See, not only is the Plaid Jasper Coat majorly marked down — but it also it one of the prettiest peacoats we’ve seen in a long time. This is just the ultimate win-win, isn’t it?

Honestly, it’s impossible to resist this coat! It comes available in a dark orange shade that features red and blue stripes throughout. It’s simply breathtaking!

We love the contrast between the rustic red base and multicolored print on top of it. It’s subtle-yet-striking all at the same time. It can serve as a standout piece to bring any outfit together, or it can seamlessly blend underneath any puffer or blanket scarf (on those below-freezing days). Either way, we know this will successfully check all of the winter-wardrobe boxes.

The oversized, menswear-inspired tailoring is truly divine. Its longer length keeps it as sophisticated as ever — yet the playful print makes it super fashion-forward. We love how it can be dressed up or down, and it’s sure to be a hit with the holidays around the corner.

It’ll pair to perfection with any festive or velvet dress, just as easily it can be toned down on the weekends with joggers, turtlenecks and sneakers. The versatility of this piece is not to be underestimated!

This coat is crafted from a polyester, wool, acrylic and nylon blend — which essentially guarantees warmth when wearing it. Yes, we’re pretty sure that it’s not just the perfect peacoat this season — but it will quickly become a staple for years to come.

