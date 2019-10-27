5 Sale Picks That Will Totally Transform Your Wardrobe





If we said we knew about sales up to 80% off right now, what would you say back? Probably nothing, because you’d be too busy running to grab your credit card and canceling all of your plans for the day. Well, guess what — it’s time to start clearing that calendar!

It’s true — Revolve’s sale section is fire right now, and we’re not clicking away until we’ve added every last smoking hot find into our cart, from clothes to bags and beyond. Ready to join Us? Here are five picks you’re going to want to start with. Hurry, because we’re seeing sellouts in the near future!

Tularosa Veronica Skirt

This cotton skirt’s asymmetrical design and ruffled hem make it an immediate standout, and the dotted rainbow design is just genius. We love how the colors fade into one another — and how they make this piece so easy to pair with any color top!

Get the Tularosa Veronica Skirt (originally $169) for just $102 at Revolve!

House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Amira Dress

This dress is giving us celestial queen vibes and we’re obviously here for it. It’s flowy and the soft colors are so lovely to look at, and those flared sleeves? Swoon. We’re wearing this dress everywhere — from weddings, to dinner dates and even to the office!

Get the House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Amira Dress (originally $248) for just $50 at Revolve!

GRLFRND Coco Jeans

Have we ever been this obsessed with a pair of jeans before? Doubtful. Shoppers say these are “everything you want in a pair of jeans,” which was also immediately apparent to Us. They’re casual — and yet the wide leg silhouette, tie belt and buttons make them so easy to dress up too!

Get the GRLFRND Coco Jeans (originally $238) for just $100 at Revolve!

Majorelle Karina Jacket

Plaid blazers are everything right now, so if we want to get in on the trend but still stand out in a sea of grey and black, this jacket is the way to go. It’s the simplest way to look put-together and totally stylish any day!

Get the Majorelle Karina Jacket (originally $198) for just $100 at Revolve!

L’Academie Tavi Mini Crossbody

Our jaws dropped when we saw this bag. A pink, croc-embossed crossbody? We couldn’t even imagine anything better. Like, was this custom-designed for Us? It’s so unique and gorgeous, plus grabbing it on sale is just the cherry on top!

Get the L’Academie Tavi Mini Crossbody (originally $168) for just $118 at Revolve!

