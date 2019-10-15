



Seasons may come and go — but the one thing that remains the same? Style. Our signature style will never not be a top priority, which is why we’re always looking to add a piece or two into our wardrobes. Now, with that being said, we’re often looking outside of our means. See, we love practical pieces as much as the next fashion-lover, but when we’re trying to reflect who we are as individuals, it’s all about trying to make an investment in those “one-of-a-kind” pieces.

Now, let’s be clear: we’re not sure who originally told Us that “special” or “investment” somehow translated into a higher price tag or breaking the bank. But we’re here to reclaim that — this season, when it’s time to expand our closets and fashion repertoire, turn to these 7 must-shop items. Not only are they insanely chic, but no one will ever know that they’re also on sale. Consider your secret safe with Us!

1. This Wonderful Wrap

Cuffing season is in full effect and we’re all looking for someone (or something) to wrap ourselves up against. So, what better (or chicer) way to do so than in this wrap cardigan? It comes available in a multicolored zig-zag print that’s so perfectly on-trend with the season. Plus, its adjustable side tie allows versatility in how you choose to wear it. Pair with a T-shirt and jeans for a laidback look or dress it up and wear on its own with tights and thigh-high boots.

See it: Grab the House of Harlow x Marisol Wrap (originally $195), now only $117!

2. This Sweet Sweater

Love the idea of wrapping yourself in a sweater, but hate the idea of wearing a full-length piece? Don’t worry, we also have those days too — and when we do? We’re recommending everyone opt for this sweet sweater. The caramelized-honey hue is simply divine and truly trending right now. Plus, the V-neck front is equal parts preppy as it is polished and professional too.

See it: Grab the Tularosa Hadley Sweater (originally $145), now only $80!

3. This Trendy Top

Even the darkest (fall) day can use a bit of warming up — color-wise, that is. When that happens, turn to this trendy top to brighten things up. From the V-neck front to the wrap-front tie closure, it’s the perfect piece to go from desk to drinks in, and will even work on those regularly scheduled date nights. It’s the ray of sunshine we don’t just want — but need!

See it: Grab the Saylor Abril Top (originally $187), now only $79!

4. This Distressed Denim

Want a piece you can wear from this season to next? Step into this simple skirt. The light fading is paired to perfection with a distressed hemline to create balance within the entire design. It’s classic, clean and oh-so-chic — and we can’t wait to wear it often. Pro tip: add a pair of tights to transition it into the colder months too! A piece this shouldn’t just last, but leave a lasting impression.

See it: Grab the GRLFRN Rhoda Denim Skirt (originally $188), now only $113!

5. This Dreamy Dress

Sleek, sophisticated and so stylish: that’s exactly what everyone will think when they spot you in this simple silhouette. Between the neutral-toned hue and the dainty detailing throughout, it’s the dreamy dress that will stand out in a crowded room!

See it: Grab the L’Academie The Gabrielle Midi Dress (originally $198), now only $118!

6. This Tie Jumpsuit

Tired of your tried-and-true basics? Make a statement in this bold piece. The red shade will sizzle anytime, any place. Plus, the bow-tie in the front? Breathtaking. And if that wasn’t enough to convince you to wear this all season long? It’s named after the autumn season. Consider Us totally sold.

See it: Grab the Majorelle Autumn Jumpsuit (originally $238), now only $58!

7. This Pinstripe Pant

Want to put your best foot forward? Do so in this pretty pinstripe pant. It’s a fun alternative to our traditional black or denim go-to gear, yet refined enough where we can wear it to-and-from work. Factor in the high-waist and flared bottoms (that are so on-trend, by the way!) and we are convinced this will be everyone’s new favorite pant.

See it: Grab the Show Me Your Mumu Edison Pant (originally $164), now only $56!

Not your style? Check out additional women’s sale items also available at Revolve here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!