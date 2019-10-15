



The reason we turn to leggings? Their fit. See, leggings offer something that traditional sweatpants or jeans can’t. There is something about just slipping into a pair of them that doesn’t just make Us look good but totally feel it as well. It’s the instant confidence boost that we’re always in need of — and always love. But why exactly is that? Leggings hit our bodies in a way that no other pants can — and that’s the reason we keep coming back for more!

At least, that’s the case in most instances. In a handful of situations, some of Us aren’t as lucky. See, after a few times of stepping into our favorite pair, we find they’re not what they once were. Perhaps they’re starting to stretch or they have lost their form and structure. What we’re left with? A pair that’s anything but flattering — which is the exact opposite of the goal, isn’t it? Leggings are supposed to be well-fitting, complementary and stand the test of time. For those looking for a pair that provides all of those things, turn your attention to this one.

See it: Grab a pair of the Alo Airbrush High Waist Leggings for $82 + FREE SHIPPING, available at Nordstrom! Also available at Amazon here!

The Alo Airbrush High Waist Leggings are a crowd pleaser! One reviewer deemed them the “best tights they’ve ever purchased” while another says “they’re very cute” and better in person. Not only that, but this legging doesn’t come available in one sensational shade — but two! There’s black glossy and rich navy, and if you haven’t already guessed by their names, we can confirm they’re super shiny and even more shimmery. The metallic, liquid-like hues are seriously so stylish. Reviewers loved how the two shades were a great alternative from the traditional basic colors, yet were “elegant” enough to wear on a daily basis. To the point, some have said wearing either option was “seamless” and we think it’s because they’re also incredibly transitional.

What do we mean by that? These soft and stretchy workout leggings feature a smooth flatlock seam and an extra-wide waistband. It’ll cover and conceal any of those problematic areas or midsections that many of Us are always a bit insecure about. Additionally, they’ll create a smoothed out appearance that left many reviewers in awe. So many of them were ecstatic over how “slimming” this high-waist legging was, and even more impressed over how well they tightened and toned their legs too. And, if we’re being honest? This is the most understated detail of them all.

Remember the extra-wide waistband? The true magic isn’t that it conceals those problematic areas (though that is a perk!). What’s really great is that it can be worn high or folded over. It keeps the legging in place even through the most grueling of workouts — which is music to many of our ears! Never again will we fear slipping, sliding or rolling (the worst)! It’s time to finally wave goodbye to those days thanks to this airbrush legging!

Reviewers were just as endlessly pleased with these developments. One shopper pointed out how much she loved how this legging “stayed in place during a workout” just as seamlessly as it did “when taking a nap.” We can’t help but notice that this compression-fit was so comfortable, that she even opted to lounge around in this pant! With so much versatility we can completely understand why reviewers claim these leggings are their “best purchase” and that “they’ll be purchasing more.”

