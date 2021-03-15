These Workout Shorts Have a Built-In Layer That Helps Prevent Chafing

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Dolphin shorts are ideal for working out — especially in the hot summer months. The only flaw? Well, sometimes shorts like these can cause chafing in the middle of a sweat session. This is particularly true if you’re running outside in the blazing heat.

Luckily, Amazon has an answer to practically every fashion problem, and this pair that we found from RIBOOM may be just the ticket! They take care of the uncomfortable chafing issue thanks to the built-in legging layer that’s sewn into the shorts, plus provide ample breathability at the same time.

Get the RIBOOM Women’s Fitness Double Layer Active Yoga Gym Sport Shorts for just $20, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 15, 2021, but are subject to change.



These shorts are a favorite among shoppers. They’ve racked up thousands of fans, and it’s easy to see why. These stretchy shorts appear to be beyond comfortable, and the layer underneath will minimize chafing and provide an extra layer of coverage. The last thing anyone wants while wearing shorts is to deal with a wardrobe malfunction — but there’s nothing to worry about here!

These shorts come in a slew of stylish shades, including staples like grey, black and slightly more adventurous hues like violet. They’re made from quick-drying materials that can help absorb sweat and keep you cool at the same time. Fashionable and functional — no sweat!

Clearly, these shorts are great to wear for any type of workout, such as biking, yoga or running. But a gym membership isn’t necessary — these are a solid option to rock while relaxing at home or running some quick errands. Shoppers also note that although these shorts have a lower rise than many pairs on the market, they thankfully don’t cause any awkward bunching in the front region. These shorts are a necessary upgrade to our workout wear, and will surely come in handy as the temperatures continue to rise.

