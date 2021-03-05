Refresh Your Spring Wardrobe With These Popular Boyfriend Jeans

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There’s truly no garment that’s more essential to own than a pair of jeans. They’re a staple in any closet, regardless of your personal style — and let’s be real: You can never have too many pairs!

Of course, there are different types of denim to don for specific occasions, but you simply can’t go wrong with a pair of mid-rise jeans for everyday wear. One of our favorite fits is the boyfriend jean, and this pair from Lee is the perfect way to refresh your wardrobe ahead of the spring season!

Get the Riders by Lee Indigo Women’s Fringe Cuff Boyfriend Jean for prices starting at just $27, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 5, 2021, but are subject to change.



The days of skinny jeans being the only acceptable form of denim to wear are long gone! Shoppers around the globe have fallen hard for boyfriend jeans, and it’s easy to see why. They’re so much more comfortable than a stiff, tight pant! Best of all, these particular jeans are designed in a cut that’s still very flattering — they’re fitted at the hips and looser in the legs, which shows off your figure beautifully.

These jeans are currently up for grabs in four different washes: Light blue, mid-blue, dark blue and white. The light blue wash is our top pick for the warmer spring weather, but any of these shades fit the bill. The blue hues feature fading throughout, which instantly gives them a vintage vibe. Worn-in jeans with a distressed feel are all the rage, and a foundation of that elusive “supermodel off-duty” aesthetic.

Get the Riders by Lee Indigo Women’s Fringe Cuff Boyfriend Jean for prices starting at just $27, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 5, 2021, but are subject to change.

Thousands upon thousands of Amazon shoppers are obsessed with these jeans. They claim that the quality which comes with the affordable price tag is out of this world, and the fit is just right! If you need some new denim, you’ve officially met your match. Style them with anything from strappy heels and a crisp button-down, to high-top Converse and a tie-dye sweatshirt. Boom!

See it: Get the Riders by Lee Indigo Women’s Fringe Cuff Boyfriend Jean for prices starting at just $27, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 5, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out styles from Riders by Lee Indigo and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!