95% Agree: Rihanna’s Fenty ‘Instant Reset’ Cream Reduces Signs of Fatigue

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Wouldn’t it be great if your skin had a reset button? Sometimes, at the end of the day, we realize we took in a little too much sun, maskne got to us or that the fine line we were keeping an eye on suddenly looks more like a full-on wrinkle. We go through our whole skincare routine in an attempt to reverse the effects of the day, but all we want to do is press a button, go to sleep and wake up the next morning feeling like new.

That button does not exist, obviously. If only we could invent it. Luckily, however, Rihanna and her team may have invented the next best thing. This Instant Reset gel-cream from her Fenty Skin line is taking beauty sleep to a new level!

Get the Instant Reset Overnight Recovery Gel-Cream for just $40 at Fenty Skin!

This is what Rihanna had to say about creating this moisturizer: “When you’re sleeping, your body’s in recovery mode and I wanted to maximize that for the skin. I wanted a night cream that would reset my skin, relieve it from all the stress of the day so you can wake up fresh, nourished and glowing.”

This clean moisturizer aims to deliver “juicy-smooth” skin, claiming to provide eight-hour hydration as you snooze. It has over 6,000 reviews, with the vast majority at five stars, and shoppers are calling it a “life-changer.” They say they “love this product with [their] entire heart” and that it’s not only “cooling and refreshing” but it leaves their skin “feeling like silk.” One even noted how they “never felt comfortable” leaving the house without covering their dark spots with concealer, but this product has helped them go makeup-free!

In an eight-week consumer study involving 56 women, 95% of participants agreed that this cream “renews tired-looking skin and reduced signs of fatigue.” 98% agreed it resets the skin, while 100% agreed that it revitalizes, revives, renews, detoxifies, softens and gives skin a healthy bounce. Those are some impressive results. This product is for all skin types too — not just one!

This lightweight gel-cream is made with gluten-free and vegan ingredients. It’s cruelty-free and non-comedogenic, so it’s formulated not to clog pores. It’s even refillable and recyclable, making it a sustainable fave. And let’s talk about the key ingredients! Hyaluronic acid, Kalahari melon oil and baobab may “support deep hydration” and lock in moisture, while cactus flower and green tea are rich in antioxidants to protect skin from environmental stressors!

Using this cream could visibly improve the look of pores and dark spots in just one week, along with increase the skin’s elasticity. You may also notice fine lines and wrinkles seeming to fade away, both instantly and over time, and that your complexion’s tone may appear brightened and more balanced. There may not be a button to press, but with the included applicator, you’ll really feel like you’re working some magic every night as you smooth this cream over your skin!

