When we think about our favorite celebs, it’s easy to imagine they use hidden products, shop at hidden grocery stores, watch movies that haven’t been released yet, do secret workouts and have secret houses. While some of this is true, many celebrities are open and vocal about their favorite beauty products, foods, ways to exercise and vacation spots, including Rihanna.

Rihanna shares plenty of lifestyle and beauty secrets on social media and during interviews, even filming a “go to bed with me” video that walks viewers through her entire nighttime skincare routine. One of her staple products is a two-in-one sunscreen moisturizer one from her beauty brand, Fenty Beauty.

“For me, the product I would splurge the most on is moisturizer. Anything to do with moisture,” she said in the Harper’s Bazaar skincare routine video. “Having something you know is effective and works is super important for everyone. Every skin type, every tone.”

Luckily, you don’t have to go overboard on a “splurge” with this product; it’s not hundreds of dollars like some other celeb-recommended creams. Rihanna’s choice is very affordable but doesn’t sacrifice any aspect of quality. This one is ultra-lightweight, hydrating and fast absorbing, so you won’t get any oiliness or white marks. It’s formulated to be sheer on all skin tones and safe for all skin types, including sensitive skin. When Fenty designed this moisturizer, it clearly had inclusivity and efficacy at the forefront!

The formula contains only natural ingredients like Kalahari melon, niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, aloe and baobab that are proven to reduce the visibility of pores, even skin tone, deeply hydrate and provide antioxidants. Zinc oxide is the ingredient that acts as a sun filter, protecting your delicate skin from harmful UVA and UVB rays.

The moisturizer is also proven to give you bouncier, more elastic skin . . . in other words, wrinkles and fine lines may look much less prominent. No wonder Rihanna has such flawless skin! A clinical study showed that after one use, this cream boosted hydration by 52% and improved tightness, brightness and elasticity over time. The icing on the cake is its gentle tropical scent — but that’s not all the icing!

This SPF moisturizer is reef-safe, made using earth-friendly ingredients and comes in a responsibly sourced FSC-certified tube. Plus, it’s recyclable! And if all this talk of SPF has you wondering if you should apply in the morning too, the answer is yes! Rihanna noted that she uses this moisturizer morning and night. On it!

Get the Fenty Skin Mini Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisture SPF 30 for $28 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 8, 2024, but are subject to change.

