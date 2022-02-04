Channel Rihanna in Your Very Own Bright Pink Puffer Coat

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

She has it all! Rihanna has a multitude of hit singles under her belt, mega-successful beauty and lingerie lines, an impressive acting career and all of the fabulousness in the world. And now, she’s a mom-to-be! The singer and partner ASAP Rocky are expecting their first child!

Rihanna debuted her baby bump just the other day as she and Rocky walked through the streets of NYC. She let her pregnant belly peek out of her bright pink, vintage Chanel by Karl Lagerfeld puffer coat, finishing the look with ripped blue jeans and heels. We already had blue jeans, but we wanted a puffer coat like hers! We knew we wouldn’t be able to get the exact one, but we could certainly find something similar on Amazon!

While in the past we’ve traditionally opted for black puffer coats or perhaps an olive green, the moment we saw Rihanna’s pink one was the moment we knew we needed one too. We found this fan-favorite in stock at Amazon and knew there was no going back. It’s affordable, it’s highly-rated and it has so many perfect features!

This coat is has a quilted, water-resistant shell, and inside is a down alternative filling to keep you warm in super cold temps. It’s roomy but not bulky, and inside the torso, hood and welt side pockets is a soft, fuzzy lining. It takes things multiple steps further though, adding a zipper closure with snap buttons on top of it to seal in body heat, as well as thumb holes at the ends of the sleeves! This extra protection will be much appreciated when you absolutely need to remove your hands from the pockets!

This coat continues to impress and surprise by adding a secret interior pocket on the left side of the chest that will be perfect for storing your phone, keys or other small valuables!

Oh, and if you’re not totally sold on the hot pink — or want to grab a different color for someone else — there are 15 more available. You’ll find classic colors like black and navy, more pops like red and sage green, prints like marble and leopard and even a metallic version. Check them all out on Amazon!

