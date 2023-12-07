Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
To no one’s surprise, Rihanna can shine bright like a diamond always — even in the rain at night!
The Grammy winner was spotted in NYC on November 26 under an umbrella (ella, ella), dressed in navy and black. Three things popped out in the photos: her bright red lipstick, the adorable yellow baby shoes in her hand and, best of all, her studded flats. They lit up the night!
The singer’s actual Alaia flats? Still available, but for a hefty $1,250. But that’s okay! We found a look-alike pair for about 96% less on Amazon!
Get the Gradinery Rhinestone Mary Jane Ballet Flats for just $53 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 6, 2023, but are subject to change.
Like Rihanna’s, these flats have a Mary Jane design, and they’re covered with glimmering studs — even on the buckle strap. They also have a super similar overall silhouette. They look pretty much identical, but the Amazon pair is shockingly affordable!
These black shoes (which also come in white) come in sizes 6-12, and while they’re bold, they actually have a ton of versatility. Wear them with straight-leg jeans and a tee, with a mini dress, or maybe with ankle socks and a romper. Up to you! You can also shop other similar finds we spotted below!
Shop other similar flats we love:
- Gerulata Crystal Rhinestone Ballet Flats — $70 at Amazon!
- The Greta Ballet Flat — $118 at Madewell!
- A New Day Minnie Ballet Flat — $25 at Target!
- Circus NY by Sam Edelman Zuri Jewel Flat — $86 at Zappos!
- Kenneth Cole New York Myra Ballet Flat — was $99, now $69 at Nordstrom!