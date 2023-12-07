Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

It’s Wild How Similar These Shoes Are to Rihanna’s $1,250 Studded Flats

By
Rihanna at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1, 2023.
Rihanna at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1, 2023.James Devaney/GC Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

To no one’s surprise, Rihanna can shine bright like a diamond always — even in the rain at night!

The Grammy winner was spotted in NYC on November 26 under an umbrella (ella, ella), dressed in navy and black. Three things popped out in the photos: her bright red lipstick, the adorable yellow baby shoes in her hand and, best of all, her studded flats. They lit up the night!

The singer’s actual Alaia flats? Still available, but for a hefty $1,250. But that’s okay! We found a look-alike pair for about 96% less on Amazon!

See it!

Get the Gradinery Rhinestone Mary Jane Ballet Flats for just $53 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 6, 2023, but are subject to change.

Related: 21 Creative Gift Ideas for the Person Who Has Everything

Like Rihanna’s, these flats have a Mary Jane design, and they’re covered with glimmering studs — even on the buckle strap. They also have a super similar overall silhouette. They look pretty much identical, but the Amazon pair is shockingly affordable!

These black shoes (which also come in white) come in sizes 6-12, and while they’re bold, they actually have a ton of versatility. Wear them with straight-leg jeans and a tee, with a mini dress, or maybe with ankle socks and a romper. Up to you! You can also shop other similar finds we spotted below!

Gradinery Women's Rhinstone Ballet Flats Shoes Round Toe Mary Jane Ballerina Flats Buckle Strap Casual Dress Shoes Black Size 8
Gradinery

Gradinery Rhinestone Mary Jane Ballet Flats

$50
See it!

Shop other similar flats we love:

Related: 7 Awesome Gifts for Men — As Loved by Their Favorite A-List Actors

serious-skincare-cryo-cinq-duo

Deal of the Day

1 Day Only! Save 50% on This Next-Level Cold-Sculpting Body Treatment Duo View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

In this article

Rihanna Bio Pic

Rihanna

More Stories