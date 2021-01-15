Drop Everything! Rimowa Just Launched Its New ‘Never Still’ Collection

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Y’all ready for this? *Cue Space Jam music.* Okay, but seriously! Get ready, because celebrity-favorite brand Rimowa just dropped a new soft bag collection called “Never Still,” and there are so many incredible style and color options, we’re having trouble not adding every last one to our cart!

If Rimowa seems familiar to you, that’s because you might have seen celebrities like Elle Fanning, Jessica Alba, Cara Delevigne and Julianne Moore carrying or rolling around the brand’s creations. Ready to get in on its newest launches? This just-in collection features backpacks, totes and weekender bags, all made in Italy, crafted with canvas and leather materials, plus metallic hardware. And don’t forget about Rimowa’s signature groove pattern! The modern traveler will love the “functional luxury” this line offers, whether you’re planning a weekend trip or commuting to the office. Ready to see the pieces? Let’s do it!

Backpack Large

With two side zip pockets, adjustable shoulder straps, a padded back for comfort and so many other sleek and handy features, this large backpack is ready to carry around all of your daily essentials and so much more. Pretty big upgrade from your grade school backpacks, eh? Available in two colors!

Get the Never Still Backpack Large for $1,680 at Rimowa!

Backpack

Looking for something a little smaller? You’ll love this regular sized backpack, also featuring numerous compartments and a removable leather address tag (as all the backpacks do). We love the ultra-modern look of this piece. Available in four colors!

Get the Never Still Backpack for $1,090 at Rimowa!

Backpack Small

Want to go smaller still? Why not? The smallest backpack in the collection is still a total cutie and very, very chic. It’s a great way to go hands-free on the daily, letting you lose the purse. Available in two colors!

Get the Never Still Backpack Small for $840 at Rimowa!

Weekender

Prepare to turn heads on your next weekend trip while carrying this beauty around! It’s made of full-grain leather and durable canvas, and it even comes with an additional adjustable strap so you can wear it over your shoulder. Available in two colors!

Get the Never Still Weekender for $1,680 at Rimowa!

Tote

Your new everyday accessory — one that will make every day feel like the best day ever. This roomy tote has a removable zip pocket and a double handle system, allowing you to wear it at different lengths. Warning: It’s going to be a serious compliment magnet. Available in two colors!

Get the Never Still Tote for $1,260 at Rimowa!

Looking for more? See the entire collection here and shop everything else at Rimowa here!

