Reviewers Say This Bestselling Product Is the Ultimate Clean Foundation

Finding the right foundation that works for your skin seems like a never-ending struggle. Even when we’ve met our match, it’s important to change things up and try a new product every so often. After all, there are so many options out there — who knows what we’ve been sleeping on?

Right now, we’re in the market for a foundation that puts all-natural ingredients at the forefront of its formula. According to reviewers, this clean foundation from RMS Beauty is at the top of its game!

Get the RMS Beauty “Un” Cover Up Cream Foundation with free shipping for just $52, available from Credo Beauty!

This cream foundation from RMS Beauty utilizes a range of natural ingredients to create a rich, hydrating blend that produces a near-perfect complexion. This is a full-coverage foundation that you can easily control to get the right amount of product on the spots where you need it most. It comes in 16 different shades, and each one offers an explanation of which skin tones it’s intended to be used for.

We should all be aware that it’s important to look at the ingredients when shopping for a foundation. Even if the coverage and texture is amazing, there’s a possibility that the product you’re using may actually be harming your skin. Though your complexion will likely look flawless in the short term, you may be met with breakouts and other unfavorable skin reactions down the line. What we appreciate most about this foundation is the detailed breakdown of its ingredients. If you don’t recognize something on the list, you can click on it to get a full description, and immediately learn about what it brings to the table.

Shoppers note that “this foundation is completely buildable and wears so well throughout the day,” so how much you apply is your call. Layer up if you want extra coverage, or mix it in with your daily moisturizer for a touch of tint! They also say that this foundation “never makes [them] break out,” which we imagine is attributed to its natural formula. One reviewer said that they “won’t use anything else” after trying the RMS Beauty foundation, and even those who don’t wear a lot of makeup are absolutely loving it!

Ultimately, using clean beauty products just makes sense. Think of how we consume food: No one recommends eating junk food 24/7 — it’s all about finding a balance. As far as makeup is concerned, the rule of thumb is that the cleaner the product, the better for your body — and this RMS Beauty foundation is top-tier!

