Save $1,000 on This Roberto Cavalli Tote in This Epic Designer Sale

Saks Off 5th is the gift that keeps on giving. We know if we give the site a visit, by the time we click away we’ll have added at least 10 new things to our shopping cart — and there’s a good chance we’ll end up with an order confirmation waiting for us in our inbox too. The designer deals just cannot be stopped!

In fact, if anything, the designer deals are getting stronger. Bigger. More impressive. Somehow even more tempting! Now that spring is here, Saks Off 5th really wanted to strut its stuff, and here we find ourselves in the midst of one of the biggest sales ever. Nearly 2,000 hot picks from over 75 top designers, all up to 75% off? We thought we must be dreaming, but when we spotted the sale on this Roberto Cavalli tote, things got so real!

Get the Roberto Cavalli Leather Box Tote (originally $1,350) for just $350 at Saks Off 5th! Designer sale ends March 28, 2020.

This 74%-off tote caught our eye even without the discount, but now that we see both, we know we’ve spotted the hottest dynamic duo of all time. The bag is made of a smooth leather, available in three colors — Black, Nude and Tan — and has a boxy, structured silhouette, but that’s just the beginning of it all. Everything about this Italian-made design is simply impeccable!

One thing you’ll notice first, apart from the top handles, is the oval logo medallion shining in its golden brilliance, screaming “luxury” in every sense of the word (apart from the actual screaming part). This matches with the lobster clasp closure hardware, which we can use to cinch the top of our bag in. Also on the outside, you’ll notice exposed seams. This topstitching is a subtle but powerful detail, making this bag unmistakably designer — assuming the logo medallion didn’t give it away first!

While the exterior of this Cavalli tote is a smooth and elegant solid, you’ll be greeted with some serious fun on the inside as you come across the bold leopard-print lining. Your smile will only grow bigger once you notice the interior zip pocket — and two slip pockets to go along with it. Taking this storage into account, on top of the bag’s 11-inch width and 9 ¼-inch height, we know we’ll always have room to properly store our everyday essentials and then some — all without the bag ever feeling too heavy!

