5 of the Best Robot Vacuum Deals to Sweep Up on Amazon Today

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We don’t know about you, but we’re still in spring cleaning mode. And if it spills over into summer? So be it. Whatever it takes to keep our home organized, clean and worry-free. We want our home to be a relaxing getaway from the outside world, not a constant source of endless chores.

That’s why we’re so in love with robot vacuums. One of the best inventions ever! Take care of pet fur, crumbs, dirt and dust without ever having to get up off the couch. And don’t worry if you don’t want to drop $500+ to make it happen — Amazon has some incredible deals on top robot vacuum brands right now. Shop our faves below!

iRobot Roomba 694

Roombas are practically synonymous with robot vacuums and have even made iconic appearances on TV shows like Parks and Recreation. This one has dual brushes to tackle multiple surfaces, power-lifting suction, an edge-sweeping brush and seemingly endless capabilities!

Get the iRobot Roomba 694 (originally $274) for just $180 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 13, 2022, but are subject to change.

eufy by Anker, BoostIQ RoboVac 11S

Who knew a vacuum could be so slim and sleek? This quiet yet ultra-powerful vacuum can work for up to 100 minutes at a time, so if you have a lot of floor space to cover, don’t worry about it at all!

Get the eufy by Anker, BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (originally $230) for just $140 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 13, 2022, but are subject to change.

Tikom G8000

How about a two-in-one? Instead of breaking your back vacuuming and then mopping all of the hardwood floors, grab this robot vacuum and mop that can do both on its own!

Get the Tikom G8000 (originally $230) for just $180 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 13, 2022, but are subject to change.

Shark AI VACMOP

Another vacuum and mop hybrid, this advanced, self-cleaning Shark model uses LIDAR technology to map your home so you can set up both cleaning areas and no-go zones — so you don’t accidentally end up with a wet carpet!

Get the Shark AI VACMOP (originally $480) for just $299.99 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 13, 2022, but are subject to change.

Teendow Lidar Robot Vacuum

This deal is huge — over $500 in savings! And this robot vacuum isn’t just a pretty face with its nice colors. It has eight sets of sensors and 360° scan fast mapping so it can bypass obstacles for a fast, effective clean!

Get the Teendow Lidar Robot Vacuum (originally $780) for just $260 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 13, 2022, but are subject to change.

Looking for a different model? Shop more robot vacuum deals here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

