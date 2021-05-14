This Cozy Tank Dress Has a Built-In Bra for Easy Summer Styling

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you wear bras, then you know the heaven that is taking one off at the end of the day. They can sometimes be a necessary evil, so we can’t totally ditch them, but we can’t say we’re in love with them. Wearing them is even worse on sweltering summer days. We want to be wearing as few layers as possible!

That’s why this summer we’re all about built-in bras. You get to ditch the straps and the hooks, which is always a good thing — and if you’re wearing a dress, getting dressed suddenly turns into just one easy step. One layer, one piece, no stress — and no extra sweat. Our pick? This day-to-night essential on Amazon!

Get the Rofala Sleeveless Button Built-in Bra Casual Sleepwear Dress starting at just $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 14, 2021, but are subject to change.

This dress is made from a super soft modal fabric with plenty of stretch, so we can certainly see how it would make a fantastic summer nightgown for a comfortable (and cute) night’s sleep, but we definitely think it can be styled to be worn out and about too. It has that built-in padded bra, so why not?

This dress also has a scoop neckline with an adorable quarter-button design, as well as tank-style straps and a hem that hits above the knees. Perfect for hot weather! You can machine wash and tumble it dry too, so you don’t have to worry about ruining it or paying for dry cleaning if you want to lie down in the grass or if there is an accidental spill at a backyard barbecue!

This exact design with the buttons and tank straps comes in eight colors: grey, black, pink, purple, blue, white, red and striped, while there are five other options also on this Amazon page in case you’re looking to lose the buttons and go for cami-style straps instead. Maybe you’ll want one of each style — or multiple of each!

These dresses are such a streamlined way to a chic summer wardrobe. Considering they’re all under $20, you really can’t lose here. BRB, going to say our goodbyes to some of our least favorite bras!

