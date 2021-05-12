These Doughnut Biker Shorts Are Everything We Never Knew We Needed

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We all know that biker shorts are one of the top trends of the 2020s so far. We’ve definitely rocked a pair of black ones with a long-line blazer or oversized T-shirt, and we’re just loving the looks. They’re great for working out too, of course, especially when the weather heats up. There’s just one thing: We think it’s time to advance from the solid black versions.

When we spotted these Amazon Essentials biker shorts, we just about screamed. Is there anything cuter on this entire planet? Potentially not. They’ve got the whole biker short look down that we already love, but they added in some bright and beautiful colors — and a doughnut print! — to become a can’t-miss buy. Even the price is on point!

Get the Amazon Essentials Yoga Workout High-Waist Biker Short 3″ Donuts Pattern for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 12, 2021, but are subject to change.

These aqua blue shorts are covered in a pink sprinkle doughnut print, and as doughnut lovers ourselves (duh!), we’re obviously in love. Doughnuts in our belly? Always a win. Doughnuts on our clothes? Also always a win. The perfect piece really came together here and has been impressing reviewers left and right!

Print aside, let’s talk about just how comfy these shorts are. They’re made of a sweat-wicking fabric with four-way stretch, and they have a triangle gusseted crotch for easy movement, using interlock seams to minimize any rubbing or chafing. There’s also a super wide, high-rise waistband that won’t dig into your stomach. It does shape and flatter though, adding gentle compression!

The good times keep on coming with side pockets big enough for your phone, plus a flat-edge design for the fabric, preventing it from curling at the ends. Did we mention that these were made to be shrink-proof and anti-wrinkle? Even the length of these shorts is just right. They’re long enough that you won’t have to worry about feeling exposed, but they’re short enough that you won’t feel like you’re wearing Bermuda shorts!

We’re already thinking of ways to wear these shorts. Of course, we’ll pair them with a sports bra for working out, but we can also see them with a white cropped tee and chunky sneakers — or maybe with a long windbreaker and knotted tank top. They’re so cute, they’re going to make themselves work with just about everything you try!

