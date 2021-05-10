Prepare to Live in These Sweat Shorts All Summer Long

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Year after year, we look forward to summer and all of the fun times ahead — but there’s one thing that always kind of stops our excitement in its tracks. That would be shorts. In theory, we love the idea of shorts. In practice, however, they tend to leave us frustrated. The riding up, the chafing, the discomfort, the unflattering fits…sigh.

This is why finding comfy shorts is one of our main fashion goals every year. Not just any comfy shorts though. We’re not talking about your old athletic shorts or the mini boxer shorts you wear to sleep. We want something cute that we can feel confident wearing! Could sweat shorts really be the answer? In this case, 100%!

These shorts are seriously what we’ve been dreaming of for summer. They’re short but not too short, and loose but not too loose. They give you that comfy sweat feel while still taking your whole look into consideration. They’re also made of 95% cotton (with 5% spandex for stretch), so they’re breathable for sunny summer days. They kind of feel more like a light fall sweatshirt material than the type of sweats you throw on when it’s below freezing outside.

These shorts have an elasticized drawstring waistband, so they’re extra adjustable — always able to be tightened or loosened throughout the day. You can also roll this waistband down too if you want to go for a slightly shorter look. Another aspect of these shorts we love, of course, is the side pockets!

These machine-washable shorts currently come in four colors. You have both a lighter grey and a darker grey, a navy blue and a true black. They all have that contrasting white drawstring detail too for added cuteness!

We just cannot wait to rock these shorts all summer long. We’re envisioning them with a crop top, or with a fitted cami tucked into the waistband, or maybe with a high-low off-the-shoulder tunic. They’re obvious go-tos for lounging around with a comfy tee at home too, or for going on a morning jog with a sports bra and track jacket. Man, if we’re going to be wearing them that often, we’re definitely glad they come in multiple colors. We need to stock up!

