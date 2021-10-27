21 Chic Tops That Are Just the Right Amount of Romantic

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Who doesn’t love a little extra romance in their life? Even outside of relationships, romance can be found everywhere. It can be found in red and orange leaves floating down from trees, in the rippling of water after a cool breeze, in latte art, in a blooming flower or even in your clothing!

We love pieces that have a little bit of a romantic vibe to them. If you’re someone who wears your heart on your sleeve, these are the types of tops to add to your closet. We picked out 21 below to get you started!

21 Tops With the Right Amount of Romance

Chiffon Tops

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Chiffon fabric is always romantic to Us. This wrap-style, dotted Dokotoo blouse could make anyone fall in love!

2. We Also Love: This fluttery 1.STATE top from Nordstrom is ethereal. The narrow keyhole in back is just the cherry on top!

3. We Can’t Forget: This SweatyRocks top is like the more romantic version of a T-shirt. Dress it up or down!

Lace Tops

4. Our Absolute Favorite: We’re feeling modern fairytale vibes when we look at this long-sleeve Allegra K top. The lace is stunning!

5. We Also Love: This Lulus lace cami is like the upgraded version of the lace-trim cami we used to wear in middle school. So much more mature and absolutely lovely!

6. We Can’t Forget: The lace details on the shoulders and neckline of this Asvivid top are so pretty. This is the perfect mix of slouchy and sophisticated!

Floral Tops

7. Our Absolute Favorite: This sheer, floral-embroidered SweatyRocks top is wonderfully magical. Wear it over a bra on a night out or layer it over a turtleneck during the day!

8. We Also Love: This ruched WAYF blouse from Nordstrom is bound to capture attention with its balloon sleeves, metallic threads and cutout in back. It’s smocked in back too for stretchy comfort!

9. We Can’t Forget: This Allegra K top has a sweet, vintage vibe to it. The lace trim is a delicate, beautiful touch!

Silky Tops

10. Our Absolute Favorite: The cowl neckline on this Miqieer cami truly makes the piece. We can see why it’s so popular on Amazon!

11. We Also Love: This Michael Kors charmeuse top from Saks Fifth Avenue has short puff sleeves and a wrap front. We especially love the D-ring closure as it lets you adjust the fit!

12. We Can’t Forget: We adore the way the fabric gathers up at the halter neckline of this Verdusa top. The bow in the back, however, blew Us away!

Velvet Tops

13. Our Absolute Favorite: With an off-the-shoulder neckline and blouson sleeves, this BB Dakota by Steve Madden top from Nordstrom came to play. We’re enamored with the Forest Green color too!

14. We Also Love: This SOLY HUX top is a bandana-style cami, but the velvet stripes totally transform the look. Get ready to hear some “wow”s when you wear this piece!

15. We Can’t Forget: This YOINS top looks just like a starry night sky. Now that’s what we call romantic!

Heart-Adorned Tops

16. Our Absolute Favorite: The heart elbow patches on this shermie sweater are the cutest ever. Compliments are going to come flying your way!

17. We Also Love: This Allegra K mesh heart top will make you wish Valentine’s Day were every day. You certainly don’t have to wait until February 14 to wear it though!

18. We Can’t Forget: The small heart print on this Floerns peplum top definitely makes Us want to go out on a date, whether with a partner or with ourselves at a coffee shop or restaurant!

Ruffle Tops

19. Our Absolute Favorite: This LYANER ruffle crop top is incredibly cute. Wear it with high-rise jeans or with a flowy skirt!

20. We Also Love: Flowy and enchanting, this Lulus ruffle top will give you major main character vibes. It comes in the perfect fall color too!

21. We Can’t Forget: Go for that extra drama with this PRETTYGARDEN top. The exaggerated high-low effect and rippling ruffles are going to turn heads!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!