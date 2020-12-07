Shop Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s Holiday Gift Picks From Hourglass Cosmetics

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If we’re going to take makeup advice from anyone, it’s likely going to be a stunning supermodel. Not only are they naturally gorgeous, they’re used to having their faces done by the best makeup artists in the business. They’re in the know when it comes to the most elite products available — and on rare occasions, they share their secrets with the world!

When we heard that Rosie Huntington-Whiteley curated a gift guide for Hourglass Cosmetics (she’s a brand ambassador), we knew that all of her recommendations would be amazing! She selected four different sets that she plans on giving to friends and family this year, and they all sound incredible. Gift sets are always a great idea — they offer up variety at a fraction of each item’s regular price. Best of all, each of these cruelty-free sets is discounted and even more affordable right now. Keep reading for RHW’s picks!

This Hydrating Lip Trio Set

These lip oils are incredibly nourishing and feel great on the lips. They’re glossy, slightly translucent and give off the chicest hint of color! This set contains Huntington-Whiteley’s three all-time favorite shades: Bare which is a pinky nude, Night which is a deep red and Clear! Wear these on their own, or layer them over a lipstick color.

Get The Lip Oil Gift Set (originally $147) on sale for just $125, available from Hourglass!

This Soft Glow Multipurpose Set

Out of all these fabulous picks, this set may be our favorite! Not only is it a great value, it includes everything you need to create a full-blown, event-worthy makeup look. The Ambient Lighting Edit palette has a bronze contour shade, two blushes and three different highlighters. You can use these products in multiple ways — even as eyeshadows. To top it all off, you get two creamy lipsticks to boot. All you need is some mascara!

Get The Sculpture Holiday Gift Set (originally $128) on sale for just $108, available from Hourglass!

This Complexion-Perfecting Set

This set comes with a powerhouse setting spray and a setting powder that work together to achieve the dreamiest matte complexion. These two products are designed to blur away any imperfections so your skin looks completely flawless!

Get The Veil Gift Set (originally $102) on sale for just $86, available from Hourglass!

This Glittery Smokey Eye Set

This trio set works together to create the most beautiful and easy-to-apply eye look of all time! The Scattered Light Glitter Eyeshadow is a creamy product that you can apply with your fingers, allowing you to control its intensity. It comes in a beautiful warm green/gold shade that complements a variety of skin tones and eye colors. Then, just curl the lashes with the gold eye curler and top them off with Unlocked Instant Extensions Mascara. Instant glam!

Get The Shimmering Eye Gift Set (originally $88) on sale for just $74, available from Hourglass!

