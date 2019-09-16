



Unruly hair days are incredibly annoying and we wish we didn’t have to deal with them. We wish we had the time and energy to take the absolute best care of our hair at all times so that it’s always looking good, but we can’t help that our hair sometimes becomes dry, frizzy and dull-looking.

When out hair starts looking sub-par we always like to turn to intense mask treatments to bring it back to life. And who better to get a hair mask recommendation from than a stunning supermodel and actress! Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has called this particular hair mask a “hero” — and we must get our hands on it ASAP!

See it: Grab the Leonor Greyl Masque Fleurs de Jasmin Nourishing Mask for $65 from Dermstore, also available at Amazon!

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel left her stamp of approval on the Leonor Greyl Masque Fleurs de Jasmin Nourishing Mask, so we know that it must be an amazing product. She recommended this mask on her beauty website Rose Inc. and dubbed it a “hero product” which is enormously high praise. You can order it from and test out Huntington-Whiteley’s claim for yourself!

Huntington-Whiteley’s beauty blog asserts that this mask can give you the “shiniest, best-smelling hair” around, and if the Transformers is backing this claim then there’s no reason for Us not to believe that it’s true. We envy her luscious locks every time she walks a runway or a red carpet, so we’re definitely going to take note of any product she approves of.

According to Rose Inc., “you’ll notice [an] instant improvement in shine, manageability, and softness” after just one use. The site also says that while most hair masks rely on adding silicone into their product to achieve these results, but the ingredient is said to weigh your hair down and attract dirt to it which we definitely do not want. Instead, the Leonor Greyl mask relies on amino acids and natural oils to nourish the hair and bring it back to life. And shoppers can vouch for this, as one reviewer writes that the “mask softens without weighing down my hair” and that it makes their “long dry hair much fuller.”

Rose Inc. suggests that you use this as a targeted treatment by applying it to dry damaged strands before shampooing in the shower. You can also leave this mask on as an allover treatment in the shower for 15 minutes as a deep conditioning treatment if your hair needs moisture all around. Though it’s important to note that it’s probably best to not apply this product too close to your roots to keep your hair from looking greasy.

Another selling point on this product? The wonderful jasmine scent! Shoppers that love this product say that it has a “lovely scent” and that “the faint jasmine scent lingers” which they say they “occasionally smell it during the day.” Another reviewer says that this is “like a miracle cure” for their frizzy hair, and another writes that their “really long hair loves how soft this mask makes it.”

With the Rosie Huntington-Whiteley stamp of approval as well as the testimonials from shoppers, you could say that we’re absolutely sold on the Leonor Greyl Masque Fleurs de Jasmin Nourishing Mask and will definitely be adding it to our hair care routines!

