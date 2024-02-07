Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Whether you’re working out or just spending some time playing a few sports, a supportive bra is a must-have. Even if you have a smaller chest and aren’t as blessed in that department as others (honestly, be careful what you wish for!), you still want to protect the girls. But you don’t have to pay an arm and a leg to do it. You don’t need anything super fancy. In fact, you can get a crazy supportive, ridiculously cute sports bra that looks like it came straight from Lululemon.

The Running Girl Longline Sports Bra is a strappy bra that has a fun cutout design on the back with plenty of support that also shows off your back. It’s also sweat-wicking with four-way stretch that cools to the touch. All this, and no wires to make you uncomfortable. And it’s just $22, at that, which is 25% off its normal price. That’s much cheaper than you could ever expect to pay at a competing retailer, and honestly more like 50% off if we’re talking about everyone’s favorite “it girl” longline bra.

Get the Running Girl Longline Sports Bra for just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 6, 2024, but are subject to change.

If you like the look of the bra in one color, you can get it in over a dozen others, too, from hot pink to teal to lime green and everything in between. While not all of the colors are currently on sale, there are plenty of options, including the black bra, that you can buy right now.

This is the kind of bra you can wear all day and night during and after workouts, and have it pull double or triple duty as a workout staple or just a cute top you want to pair with leggings or other workout looks.

Reviewers agree with this bra’s overall quality, and they’ve even bought multiple.

“Obsessed,” one wrote. “I now have multiple styles and colors, and have gone on to order multiple other styles and products from this company. The fit is PERFECT. The material is thick, but not too thick, and very very comfortable. The style is super cute and I love the strap details.”

“Buy these now!” another urged. “These sports bras are better quality and are more comfortable and supportive than high end brand name bras I have purchased. I think the best compliment I can give is I can wear this all day at work and am not ready to rip it off, no pinching or chaffing under my arms from it, and they have soooo many colors!”

