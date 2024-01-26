Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s hard to decide what to wear to the gym sometimes, especially when you don’t know what the temperature’s actually like, how much you’ll sweat or what color you’re feeling. Then, of course, there’s the questioning if it’s even worth it to switch out the same old T-shirt and shorts for something more stylish.

Well, we’re here to confirm that yes, it’s absolutely worth ditching the ratty college T-shirt and no, dressing for the gym doesn’t have to be difficult! When you’re stuck between whether to wear a sports bra or a tank top, why choose? You can have both! This tank and sports bra hybrid is a garment you likely didn’t know existed — but won’t want to live without. Plus, it’s on sale right now!

Get the Gym Longline Wire Free Padded Sports Bra for $18 (originally $27) at Amazon!

This trendy top can be worn for any sport, any season and any time. But it’s not just about versatility. We’re convinced that “dressing for success” applies to working out too. In theory, a cute gym top like this one may boost workout performance (just don’t quote Us on that!).

It boasts a V-neck style in the front and a U-shape in the back, providing just enough coverage without overdoing it. The wire-free bra has a removable pad to support your chest and protect against shock — runners, this is ideal for you! Whether you’re performing high or low-impact activities, this bra-tank hybrid will make you feel comfortable, braced and ready to tackle the next workout (or at least ready to end the current workout strong!).

Related: Your New Favorite Sweater Dress Is Waiting for You at Walmart — Under $40 Is anyone else starting to get bored with a closet of solid-colored clothing? Yes, we adore solid shades, but we’re at the point of winter when a little variety might brighten our fashion spirits. And by “a little variety,” we don’t mean a wild, 1960s-style tie-dye pattern with peace signs or a vivaciously floral landscape. […]

A cropped design makes this top ultra-flattering, especially when paired with leggings; the mid-torso length combined with a tight fit highlight your shape in only the best places. And “tight” doesn’t mean restricting — a polyamide and spandex material yields a soft, quick-drying, stretchy, breathable and lightweight feel. The comfort might even distract you from the pain of burpees!

What’s more, this tank isn’t just fit for the gym. You can style it with jeans, a cardigan and sneakers for a day out or with sweatpants for lounging around the house. If you’re feeling extra fancy, try rocking it with a skirt, sandals and your favorite handbag! (We recommend saving this warm-weather outfit idea for a few months though!)

Related: Hop on the Ultra-Chic Winter Jumpsuit Trend for 51% Off Right Now Gone are the days when overalls were reserved for farmers. Somewhere between the 1800s and today, the garment has received a complete overhaul (or an excellent publicist). The humble overall now makes a fashion-forward statement that people of all ages can tap into. How beautiful! To be fair, overalls have changed a bit. They used to […]

This magical garment comes in 29 different colors, so whether you’re feeling bright hues or something more neutral, there’s a variation for you! More than 26,000 happy reviewers give this sports bra tank five stars, praising the fit, colors, versatility and material. One particularly happy customer called it the “best clothing item” she’s “ever owned.”

“I’ve now bought it in five colors. The fabric is buttery smooth and form fitting without being constricting. 10/10 would recommend. I’ll probably buy this in at least 5 more colors!”