With the new year all the way in gear, it’s time to start getting serious about your resolutions. Yes, we let it slide for the first week or so… but now that it’s January 11, the excuses have run dry. Whether you want to be more creative or disciplined this year, make moves to put your plans in action stat! If one of your goals is to lose weight this year, finding the appropriate — and most comfy — gym gear should be at the top of your to-do list. If you suffer in the support department, we found a sports bra that’s just over $20 at Amazon and has almost 27,000 five-star reviews!

Based on our research, the RUNNING GIRL Sports Bra will become your new gym bestie! It relies on a 75% nylon and 25% spandex material composition for a sturdy-but-flexible feel. This bra has a fashionable criss-cross design in the back to enhance breathability, and it offers a soft waistband for easy movement and comfort. Also, there are removable cups for full coverage if your heart desires!

Get the RUNNING GIRL Sports Bra for $23 (was $30) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of January 10, 2024, but may be subject to change.

This sports bra comes in 39 color options and boasts an impressive XS to 3XL size range. It is machine washable, but it’s best to hang dry in order to prevent a misshapen garment.

To style this sports bra – if that’s an objective for you — is an unbelievably easy task. You can either go full gym buff and team it with a pair of stretchy leggings and sneakers for a sporty twist. Or you could wear it with your favorite joggers and Ugg boots for a functional, casual look.

Regarding these supportive and flexible bras, one Amazon reviewer said, “These bras are super attractive, and the material is soooo comfortable. They are a little thicker than most sports bras, but I like that about them because they provide really good support and are still breathable. LOVE THESE!”

Another happy Amazon reviewer noted, “This one surprised me by feeling more supportive than I had anticipated. I also enjoy that, unlike some other bras, the pads have not moved around much after multiple washings. These sports bras fit my 38 DDD bra size and are quite comfy. I intend to acquire more, as I now have five!”

If you still need convincing, one more Amazon reviewer added, “I have three of these workout bras now. I’m a 38DD and bought the XL. I really like the fit and comfort of them, and I don’t get a uni-boob look if you know what I mean. I haven’t tried running in them, so I’m not sure how that would work, but for all other workouts, they’re great! And they keep their shape.”

Here’s the bottom line: If you’re looking for a sports bra to keep the girls in check at the gym, this may be perfect for you!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more from Running Girl here, and don’t forget to scope out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!