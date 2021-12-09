This Ribbed Sweater Dress Is Seriously Going to Look So Good on You

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Do you ever see a piece and think, “Wow, that’s so chic, but it wouldn’t look good on me”? A lot of times it might just be you getting to your own head, but other times, we get it. Certain styles are meant to be more flattering for certain body types, while some colors might look good on some skin tones but wash out others.

Every once in a while though, a universally-flattering piece rolls around (and comes in a bunch of colors). Even better is when it’s super affordable — and on Amazon Prime! This RZIV sweater dress is a beautiful example of one of those pieces, and it even steps things up a notch by having just one size so you don’t need to consult a size chart or measuring tape. Let Us tell you more about it — and link you to it!

Get the RZIV Sleeveless Sweater Dress for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 9, 2021, but are subject to change.

This dress is made to best fit sizes 2 to 10. How? It’s super, super stretchy. So stretchy that shoppers are even wearing it during their third trimester of pregnancy. And yet it snaps back to fit you perfectly every time you put it on. It’s sleeveless and has a V-neckline and a midi length, and it’s figure-loving but not tight. It also has thicker, ribbed fabric!

This dress currently comes in 11 colors — and it’s pretty awesome knowing that your size is definitely going to be in stock as long as your color choice is available. Go for something ultra versatile like a white, khaki, apricot, grey or black, or go for a fun pop like avocado green, blue, burgundy, grapefruit, orange or purple!

Get the RZIV Sleeveless Sweater Dress for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 9, 2021, but are subject to change.

Now the question is, how will you wear this dress? Just as this dress works well on almost anyone, it works well with almost anything too. Keep it simple by just slipping it on and grabbing a pair of flip flops, flats or white canvas sneakers, or dress it up with a pair of heels and layered jewelry. Cold? Wear it under a chunky turtleneck — or over a thin one. You can always accessorize and cinch your waist with a belt too or add something cute like a neckerchief or headband!

We get it that sometimes online shopping for clothing can end in disappointment, but buying a dress like this really does feel like a sure thing. Get ready to experience elation — and take some super cute OOTD pics!

Get the RZIV Sleeveless Sweater Dress for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 9, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from RZIV here and check out more dresses here! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!