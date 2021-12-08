5 Funny T-Shirts That Will Make Great Holiday Gifts

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you don’t know what type of gift someone will like, taking the funny route is always a great option. This works especially well in a White Elephant gift exchange if it fits in with your group’s overall vibe! Instead of a gag gift that you give just for the laughs, why not get something that someone can actually use — like a trusty T-shirt?

With that in mind, we found a handful of funny and sarcastic tees that you can give as gifts to the jokester in your life this holiday season. They cover a variety of topics, so check them out below and see which one works best for the person on your shopping list!

This Funny Sports Fan Tee

There are people who are obsessed with sports — and people that just go to enjoy the tailgate food. This top is for the latter group! It comes in men’s, women’s and kids sizes too, so you can outfit the whole family.

Get the Go Sports Funny Sarcastic Football T-Shirt for $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 8, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Disney-Themed Tee

This top showcases one of the most iconic Toy Story movie lines that any fan will seriously appreciate!

Get the Disney Pixar Toy Story Buzz Lightyear Intelligent Life T-Shirt for $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 8, 2021, but are subject to change.

This

Anyone who loves making impulsive decisions that aren’t always the best ideas will absolutely love this tee!

Get the Crazy Dog T-Shirts That’s A Horrible Idea T-Shirt for prices starting at $12 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 8, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Honest Tee

Do you know someone who thinks too much about every little thing? This is the top for them!

Get the Ann Arbor T-shirt Co. Hang On T-Shirt for $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 8, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Point-Blank Tee

This shirt says it all — when you simply don’t feel like it, all you have to do is wear this tee and people will get the idea! It’s ideal for anyone who has notoriously grumpy days or just needs to take a break from time to time. It’s a tee that we could use from time to time!

Get the Ann Arbor T-shirt Co. Nope T-Shirt for $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 8, 2021, but are subject to change.

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!