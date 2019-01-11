These Sam Edelman Boots Are on Sale & We Need Them in Every Color

These days we’re all about adding durable, comfortable and versatile pieces into our shoe vault and with holiday shopping on the brain, we can’t stop obsessing over boots! A great find that can mix and match anything in our arsenal with ease, this pick is chilly weather ready and packs a stylish punch. Not only can a good pair of boots make our legs look miles long, we found a pair that will come in handy to get Us through the festive season in style. The Shop With Us team always keeps an eye on the most fabulous styles and these Sam Edelman knee-high boots part of the Nordstrom sale left Us completely swooning. After all, designer fashion for less is our mantra!

See It: Grab the Sam Edelman Caprice Knee-High Boot at 33 percent off the original price of $225, now $90 in black suede, candy red suede, and golden caramel suede.

The Sam Edelman Caprice Knee-High Boot blends laidback style and modern flair for the perfect pair! With a knee-high shaft designed to make legs look svelte, this pick provides a snug, yet comfy fit to block out the cold and keep us nice and toasty. Featuring an easy to wear pull-on style, these boots will complement all of our favorite ensembles.

The block, chunky heel coming in at just under four inches is the true epitome of comfort. Those days of nursing sore feet at the end of the day are over! The chic lines and classic build gives this design a versatile edge that will come in handy during the chilly weather season and beyond. Crafted with a leather upper, this design offers an elegant, yet polished appeal we know and love.

We also can’t get enough of the candy red suede shade (pictured above). A great way to add a sensational pop of color to any look, we can bet that we’ll turn heads wherever our day takes Us. A showstopping red color gives a runway-ready feel and the luxe design makes these boots look way more expensive than they actually are.

For those who prefer incorporating neutral hues into their wardrobes, the black suede option (pictured below) is a great pick. An everyday color that will pair well with virtually anything in our closet, this style is certainly worth the investment. If you’re like Us and love to switch it up with neutral shades, the golden caramel suede style (pictured above) is just the ticket. An undeniable essential that is made to last for years to come, we can’t go wrong adding these boots to our lineup. From a girl’s night out, our everyday favorites and our holiday wardrobe, we plan on getting plenty of wear with this pick.

Normally retailing for $225, we can scoop up this stylish pair at a 33 percent off markdown, leaving Us with a $150 price tag. A designer find without the hefty price point, this style is a major win for our closet and wallet. Pretty sweet, right?

We take pride in making a stylish statement any chance we can, so we plan on flaunting these boots with skinny jeans, an oversized sweater, a top coat and a tote bag for a fall-approved look. For days when we’re spending time with our beau, we are pulling out a leather miniskirt, a bodysuit, a fur coat and a cross-body bag to channel our inner flirt. We can even switch gears with leggings, a boyfriend blazer and a peplum blouse for a chic office-ready ensemble.

Nordstrom shoppers agree, too. Reviewers who purchased this design are in awe with its top-quality construction and buttery soft build. Many shoppers also like that they fit seamlessly over the legs and offer a great amount of stretch for all calf shapes. One shopper shared that being a petite person, knee-high boots are usually a no-go, but this design has a slight slouch to them for a great fit.

Many shoppers also love that the suede boot shaft stays put all day long. Dubbed as an absolute must-have by reviewers, many recommend scooping up this style to top off your winter wardrobe. Others note that this pick is very flattering with a sweaterdress, jeans, faux leather leggings and skirts for the ultimate mark of versatility. Plenty of shoppers also love that the heel is the perfect height to match their comfort and style. A designer pick that’s worth every penny, it’s easy to see why Nordstrom shoppers can’t stop singing its praises.

Sizes 5 to 12 are currently available in select styles. A standout pick at Nordstrom, it is only a matter of time before this fabulous style sells out. Don’t miss out and snag this amazing design while it’s still in stock!

