While knee-high boots are certainly a hot item to have in your wardrobe these days, it’s not always easy to find a pair that is good quality, cute and not over-priced! Lucky for Us, Nordstrom recently discounted an adorable pair of these Sam Edelman Valda Knee High Boots that are to die for! Originally sold for $225, these understated, yet ultra-trendy boots are now $90!

See It: Grab the Sam Edelman Valda Knee High Boots (originally $225) now just $90 on Nordstrom! Plus, check out other Sam Edelman styles and other boots on sale at Nordstrom!

These gorgeous boots have a 2.5-inch heel to give a modest lift, a partial side zip closure to take on and off and are made out of quality black leather and suede. The footwear is durable and meant to be well-loved so have no fear – if you want to wear them every day, no one is stopping you! A reoccurring issue many people often have when shopping for over-the-knee boots is whether to not the shoe comes in a larger calf sizing, but the stretchiness in these boots offers an opportunity for all shapes and sizes to feel amazing.

Knee-high boots are so versatile and can be worn in so many ways, which is why they have become such a top trend over the last few years! These gorgeous Sam Edelman boots can be worn in tons of different ways, too. One way they can be styled is with a black denim skirt, a white long-sleeve shirt, a faux fur vest, a black ripped hat and a cute black belt. Throw in a matching bag and you are ready to go out for a winter brunch with your besties!

For a work-appropriate look, these boots can be paired with black high-waisted jeans or black leather leggings, a neutral colored tunic and some gold layered jewelry. When leaving the office, throw on a dark grey trench coat and a black silk scarf for an instant stylish ensemble. For a date night, these boots can easily work with a cute sweater dress and a pair of off-white knee-high socks peeking out a bit above the shoes.

Shoppers who own these Sam Edelman boots are obsessed and many said that these are now a statement piece in their closets! The main theme of reviews is that they are super comfortable, snug but not too tight and good quality. One shopper said that she has larger calves and loves that they fit perfectly, not sliding down and staying in place throughout the day. Another said that the boots are made out of the perfect material with the perfect thickness for ease of getting on and off, highlighting that they roll off very easily when it’s time to take them off. One happy shopper explained that she is very tall and was excited that these 2-inch heeled boots didn’t make her feel too tall.

Since over-the-knee boots have been a huge trend, of course, celebrities have been wearing some of the most fabulous boots that look just like these Sam Edelman ones! Last month, Miley Cyrus was on a press tour in London promoting her new song “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart” and was looking extra chic in a pair of similar boots.

The Disney Channel alum has been known for her risqué ensembles over the last few years, but it looks like she has started to go back to the classics when it comes to her wardrobe. During her trip to England, the singer was photographed leaving her hotel in a pair of black leather knee-high boots that featured a heel (quite a bit taller than the Sam Edelman boots), a black turtleneck that she tucked into a black leather mini skirt and also accessorized with a sporty black and white Chanel purse. Miley bared the cold weather to show off her ensemble, but the look would have been amazing with a faux black fur coat if she needed to keep warm.

Similar to Miley’s look, Bella Thorne wore a pair of knee-high black leather Fendi boots with a black leather mini skirt and a cashmere black turtleneck to an event last weekend. The actress kept her strawberry locks blown out straight and accessorized with silver jewelry.

For those who feel the mini skirt à la Bella or Miley may be too risqué, swap in a pair of leggings for a casual look that will highlight these boots even more!

