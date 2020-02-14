Embrace the Winter Weather in This 40%-Off Sam Edelman Coat

It may not feel like it today, but we’re about a month away from the official start of spring — which means that the temperatures will start gradually rising as we get ready for the warmer season! This in-between time can be tricky when it comes to figuring out what to wear.

After all, a heavy parka can be too toasty — and a bomber simply doesn’t provide the protection from the elements we need. This coat from Sam Edelman is the perfect solution to this transitional outerwear dilemma. It’ll give you the right amount of warmth without risk of overheating, and it’s also ideal for layering on colder days!

Oh, and we also need to mention that this amazing Sam Edelman coat is on sale for 40% off! It certainly has an upscale look, so nobody will guess that you got this garment for such an incredible price. The wool-blend material feels extra luxurious, and its sleek design makes it totally current and on-trend. We also love the oversized plaid pattern! It’s not too overwhelming and can easily team with tons of different looks.

The coat has oversized notched lapels and comes with a removable black faux-fur collar. Whether you choose to add this embellishment or not, you’re guaranteed to feel absolutely fantastic in this coat. It’s fashioned in a flare silhouette that’s meant to fit oversized, and includes an inverted back pleat that accentuates its shape.

The long sleeves on this coat are definitely meant to fit loose and are cuffed at the ends. The material of this coat itself has a great coarse, nubby texture that gives it a unique and textured look. While this coat channels the current catwalks, it still gives Us some serious retro feels!

One reviewer said that although they prefer solid colored garments, they “loved this coat in person,” adding that the “color and pattern is neutral enough to pair with most things and add character to the outfit!” Other reviewers said they “get compliments every time” they wear this coat, and that it “fits and looks just like the picture.” We’re not surprised that these customers are completely satisfied with this coat — it’s the perfect blend of classic and modern style all wrapped into one!

