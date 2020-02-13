This 33%-Off Tory Burch Crossbody at Nordstrom Is Bound to Sell Out

There’s no question as to how fabulous Tory Burch products are. Not only is the brand one of our absolute favorites, the quality of everything they produce is truly unparalleled. There’s a clear reason why it’s become such a powerhouse in the fashion world!

Though Tory Burch pieces are priced on the more accessible side in terms of high-end items, we always love when we can score an extra discount. And just like that, this crossbody is on sale for a price that will surely have shoppers adding it to their carts fast!

Get the Tory Burch Kira Pebbled Leather Wallet Crossbody Bag (originally $198) on sale for just $134, available at Nordstrom!

This crossbody from Tory Burch is the ideal weekend bag. Whether you’re heading out for a bottomless brunch or running errands during the daytime, it’s the right size to fit everything that you need. It’s a sleek, simple purse, made from pebbled leather that’s been treated to a trendy coral pink hue. The zipper closure opens up to reveal an equally as bright interior, and there are plenty of credit card slots inside to keep organized!

This purse is actually a 3-in-1 item. The adjustable long strap makes it a crossbody, but you can easily detach the strap and rock this bag as a clutch for the evening. The interior card slots also make this purse work as a large wallet that you can throw in your trusty tote during the week.

The tiny touches of gold hardware detailing are the perfect accents to this purse. The zipper and buckles are gold, as is the signature Tory Burch “T” logo right at the top of the bag. The slim and minimalist design of this crossbody makes it incredibly wearable, and it’s big enough to fit all of the essentials. Your wallet, phone, keys, sunglasses and small makeup items can live comfortably in this bag when you’re out and about.

It’s no surprise that shoppers who own this piece have proclaimed “Tory Burch never disappoints,” and it’s evidenced in the Kira Pebbled Leather Wallet Crossbody Bag. The quality is amazing, the look is fantastic and the price is definitely right. We can’t wait to start pairing it with all of our off-duty outfits!

