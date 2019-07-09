



Seeking a summer sandal that says more than “I’m wearing this because I have to?” It’s nice to be barefoot when it’s possible, but unless we have sand between our toes at the beach or are hanging out at home, shoes are kind of a necessity for life, so let’s make sure we’re wearing a pair that actually brings a smile to our face (and feet)!

The Sam Edelman Gala Two Strap Slide Sandal is that shoe for Us. This designer slide is a fan-favorite, with nearly 150 glowing reviews and shoppers going back for more colors as soon as they try their first pair on. Ready to try your first pair on? Now’s the time, because these shoes are 30% off in every single color!

See it: Get the Sam Edelman Gala Two Strap Slide Sandal (originally up to $90) starting at just $56 at Nordstrom!

Shoppers say these sandals are even “cuter in person,” noting how “Sam Edelman does it best” as always when it comes to footwear. Not only are these shoes being described as “super comfortable and very summery” in reviews, but their versatility is being highlighted, too. As one shopper said, these slides are “ideal for a casual outing or even a formal dinner!”

These open-toe slides have two straps across the vamp that will hold our foot in place and eliminate the incessant “click clack” sound of flip flops as we walk. These straps are either leather or textile, depending on which style we choose. There are smooth and shiny options, woven options and even snake print! One thing they all share in common, though, is a small Sam Edelman logo hardware detail on the strap closest to the heel!

The embossed footbed of these Gala sandals is lightly cushioned for all-day comfort. There is a topstitching detail making its way around the border, and another logo detail with the designer name written across the entire footbed! These details show up again on the flat sole of this shoe, the topstitching everywhere except the textured heel, and the designer logo written much smaller, off to the side!

Some versions of this shoe are selling out fast, so let’s make sure to check them out before they’re gone! There’s an option for any style, and if we want to mix things up a little, there are even a couple of two-tone options, with differently colored or patterned straps!

All Sam Edelman shoes are made to be trendy and current, but laid back with a “timeless American style” for a classic quality. We can easily see that in these Gala slides, as we can’t imagine them ever going out of style!

These shoes are true to size, but it’s recommended that we order half a size up if we have a wide foot. Once we’ve received our pair in the mail, AKA our new favorite pair of shoes, it’s time to get outfit planning! Of course, we can not plan ahead at all and these shoes will still work flawlessly with any outfit, but isn’t it exciting to think of all of the new looks we can try out anyway? Of course, so let’s get to it!

