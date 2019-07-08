



What’s the one pair of heels that will never go out of style? Classic pumps! They have truly withstood the test of time and can be worn with anything. But when it comes to sandals, the trends fade before we can even buy into them. One year we’re wearing chunky platforms and the next it’s all about kitten heels. It’s hard to keep up, especially since sandals really aren’t always practical for year-round wear.

So what’s a sandal lover to do? A simple pair of sandals with a moderate heel does exist and it’s been hiding in plain sight all along. We found comfortable heeled sandals that really won’t ever go out of style and are a Nordstrom shopper favorite.

See it: Grab a pair of the Vince Camuto Keannie Sandals (originally $120) now just $80, available at Nordstrom!

From start to finish, it’s impossible not to be left swooning over how subtle yet striking the Vince Camuto Keannie Sandals are. With nine shades to choose from, almost everyone will find a pair they love. There’s black nubuck leather, cherry red leather, goldie nubuck, hippo grey leather, moody blues leather, precious suede, smokestack nubuck leather, tipsy taupe nubuck leather and vanilla, a creamy off-white hue. Each and every shade is just as stunning. With such a wide assortment of colors to select, from it’s hard not to slip into a pair — or two, or maybe all of them!

Looking for the perfect day-to-day pair? We’d suggest the black nubuck leather, which will look great with anything from jeans and a T-shirt to floral frocks.

Or is anyone looking for the perfect pop of color? The cherry red leather pair will sizzle in style when paired with a slip dress or skirt. Finish the look off with a lipstick to match for added chicness.

What’s the true magic of this shoe? The way it mixes timeless style with comfort. We’re swooning over the small geometrical cutouts, which are delicate, dainty and oh-so-dreamy. It adds an element of elegance to this otherwise effortless shoe. Plus, on hot summer days, the cutout details can double as a vent and give our feet the breathability they need.

The moderate heel is what really ties this entire sandal together. The 3-inch inch heel is just high enough and so many reviewers claim it’s extremely walkable. It’s also paired to perfection with a velcro strap that will lock our feet in safe and sound.

Reviewers loved how comfortable these sandals were, with a handful of them calling them the “most comfortable pair ever.” One reviewer loved how their feet didn’t ache or have any pains after wearing them for long periods of time. Other reviewers loved how these sandals were able to go from work to play with ease!

Other reviewers loved how these insanely chic sandals could dress an outfit up or down at a moment’s notice. Another reviewer was blown away that they were using “velcro” in the same sentence as “chic,” but nonetheless loved it!

When looking for comfy heels that won’t fade out of style in a flash, reach for the Vince Camuto Keannie sandals!

