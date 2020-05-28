The Perfect White T-Shirt (Also Comes in 30+ Other Colors)

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Why is it that shopping for basics is so difficult? When we browse for fun surprises, we end up with a shopping cart full to the brim — but when we’re looking for a specific simple something, we end up finding nothing. That, or what we do find is terribly unflattering, horribly uncomfortable and either cheaply made and/or way overpriced!

We’ve all faced this exact situation when searching for a plain white T-shirt before — a should-be staple in anyone and everyone’s closet. It’s one of the most popular pieces in the world, and yet finding one you actually love without overspending feels nearly impossible. Some are see-through, some cling, others fit like they were created for robots — definitely not human beings. There are a few outliers out there, though not everyone is lucky enough to stumble upon them. You, though? Today is your lucky day!

Get the SAMPEEL V-Neck T-Shirt in white starting at just $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 28, 2020, but are subject to change.

This tee has everything we’ve been looking for. A smooth softness, a little bit of stretch, a lightweight feel, a relaxed fit and fabric you can’t see through. That was enough for Us, but we fell even further in love once we noticed the V-neckline and the pre-cuffed sleeves — not to mention the split hem!

Another great thing about this crisp white tee? You can dye it! DIY tie-dye is huge right now, and this tee will act as the perfect canvas for your next artistic creation. Too afraid to mess around DIY-style, or simply prefer not to deal with it? This tee comes in over 30 other colors and patterns, including a few fun tie-dyes! Check out Violet, Coral and Sky Blue. Prefer more of a gradient look? There are a few gorgeous choices for you too!

Get the SAMPEEL V-Neck T-Shirt in white starting at just $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 28, 2020, but are subject to change.

The fun doesn’t end there. Once you have your white tees and tie-dyes out of the way, it’s time to explore all of the other colors and patterns. Camo, floral, American flag, clovers — you name it, you’ve got it. We’re definitely stocking up on a bunch of solids too!

Once you have the perfect T-shirt, it’s time for you to start creating perfect outfits with it. The design is already so versatile, and the long split hem further enhances this, letting you tuck in just the front, just the back or both sides — or tie it up! You can always leave it long too. It’s up to you. Just make sure to grab one first!

Get the SAMPEEL V-Neck T-Shirt in white starting at just $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 28, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Check out more from SAMPEEL here and shop more tops, tees and blouses here! See all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!