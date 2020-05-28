You’ll Love Lounging in These Cozy Yoga Shorts (With Pockets!)

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Denim shorts? Well, they can be cute and all, but not for when we’re hanging out at home, and never for working out. There are basic cotton shorts we can opt for instead, but they tend to ride up and don’t complement our figure in the least. Same goes for sporty basketball or soccer shorts, which basically look like pajamas.

To get the most out of your next lounge, whether it’s in a reclined chair outside or on your yoga mat while putting some serious practice into Savasana, you need something new. Something you could even wear out in public as part of your outfit — and actually have it look fashionable. We’re talking these beloved yoga shorts!

Get the ODODOS High Waist Yoga Shorts starting at just $22 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 28, 2020, but are subject to change.

These shorts are just what you’ve been looking for, even if you hadn’t actually started looking yet. Their buttery-soft material fits like a glove, not a corset — and the four-way stretch and gusseted crotch provide maximum room movement without anything riding up or squeezing tightly. Thanks to the flat-lock seams and moisture-wicking technology, your days dealing with thigh friction and chafing may be over for good too!

These shorts are designed to “contour perfectly to your body” and flatter your natural shape while providing control. They have a high-rise, extra-wide waistband to tuck everything in while also encouraging you to tuck your core when performing a plank pose or reaching for the remote to skip through some commercials on a DVR recording!

The thing we might love most about these shorts? They have pockets! That’s pretty much guaranteed to be our favorite feature of any pocketed pieces. Even better when it comes to these shorts though? The fact that there are nearly 50 versions available! They come in both 5-inch versions and longer 8-inch versions for more coverage, and they come in solid, heather and space dye variations so you can find the length, color and design you love all in one pair!

When lounge time sadly comes to an end and it’s time to hit the outside world, don’t worry about changing out of these shorts. Keep them on and try wearing them with an oversized tee and chunky sneakers, or maybe a pair of wedge sandals. If the weather calls for it, you can try them with a long-line blazer and loafers too. We’re getting excited just thinking about it!

