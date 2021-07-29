Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Having acne-prone skin is definitely a struggle, and it’s rarely a one-product-heals-all situation. Maybe you deal with pesky blackheads on the regular or you suffer from more severe blemishes that never seem to go away. Even the occasional pimple popping up can be super frustrating!

Pimples happen when your pores are clogged, so it’s a must to detoxify your skin regularly to keep them at bay. We love using clay masks once or twice a week for this exact purpose, and there’s one mask in particular that recently caught our eye. It has thousands of glowing reviews on Amazon, and some shoppers say they saw serious results after their first use!

Get the Sand & Sky Australian Pink Clay Porefining Face Mask with free shipping for $40, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 28, 2021, but are subject to change.

This mask from Sand & Sky utilizes a type of clay called Kaolin which is found in Australia. This particular clay is said to function as a magnet for whatever toxins and impurities are clogging up your pores and causing acne to occur. If you have combination or oily skin, you can use it two-to-three times a week, but this mask is also safe to use for dry or sensitive skin at a less frequent rate. As powerful as this mask may be, it can still soothe your skin thanks to the help of aloe in its formula, which prevents irritation.

Get the Sand & Sky Australian Pink Clay Porefining Face Mask with free shipping for $40, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 28, 2021, but are subject to change.

All you have to do is apply the mask and let it completely dry before rinsing it off with warm water. The mask comes with a convenient applicator brush that helps you receive even coverage. You can also use this as a spot treatment for pimples and leave it on overnight to ditch zits fast. Shoppers are reporting that their skin is clearer, smoother and brighter with the help of this mask, and we can’t wait to see our results!

See it: Get the Sand & Sky Australian Pink Clay Porefining Face Mask with free shipping for $40, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 28, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more products from Sand & Sky and shop all of the beauty and personal care available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!