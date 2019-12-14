These Sanuk Flats Have No Break-In Period — Period!





Here’s the thing — we prefer our shoes to be new. That shouldn’t come as a surprise. But the thing is, we don’t want them to feel like they’re new. We want them to be clean and in perfect shape, but having to deal with that break-in period — full of rubbing, cuts, tightness and irritation — is just the worst.

Some brands get it. They know exactly what we mean, no matter how it may sound, and they know how to make it possible. One brand that does exactly that is Sanuk. Sanuk knows that shoe lovers want it all — and it lets us know that that’s totally okay and even encouraged. That’s why it came up with these fan-favorite flats, after all!

Get the Sanuk Women’s Pair O Dice Flat (originally $58) starting at just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 14, 2019, but are subject to change.

These Pair O Dice slip-ons have over 900 reviews on Amazon alone, and shoppers say they’re essentially pillows for their feet. That’s probably because the printed insoles are made of a yoga mat material to keep feet and knees happy!

Reviewers say these shoes are unbelievably comfortable and they are so excited to have finally found a cozy-cute option without the clunky orthopedic design. They even say these shoes are cuter in person. They’re so amazing that people are actually switching over from other popular brands like Birkenstock and Toms!

These flats have a 100% canvas upper that’s enzyme washed for maximum softness. This helps give them that worn-in feeling, eliminating the break-in period. Also helping with that is the lightweight, durable and ultra-flexible rubber outsole, the breathable linings and, of course, that yoga mat insole. And even though they feel worn in, these shoes will always stay fresh — because they feature an antimicrobial additive to reduce odor!

These flats are currently available in 11 colors, so take your pick — whether it’s for yourself or someone else. Every color can still arrive before the holidays if you order now, and expediting is always an option too. Starting at such a low price, we wouldn’t blame you for starting a collection of every shade. Reviewers say they wear these shoes whenever the occasion allows, so you’ll certainly find a way to wear them all too — and look adorable every time!

