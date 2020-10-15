This Turtleneck Sweater Shows How Chic Slouchy Can Be

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Waking up in a warm, cozy bed while it’s cold outside — especially when you’re able to sleep in — is a dream in itself. You feel so comfy, safe and happy wrapped up in your little cocoon of blankets. But eventually…it’s time. It comes for us all. Whether you simply have to feed yourself or have actual plans outside the house, you have to get out of bed. The horror!

Spooky season feels even spookier when you consider everyday frights like this one. It’s not so much a jump scare, but it’s one that fills us with a feeling of dread. The only way to solve it? By putting on clothes that will give you that same warm, comfy, safe feeling as your bed does. You need to change into something like this sweater the moment the blankets leave your body!

This cable-knit sweater is so soft, and its slouchy fit will feel like heaven on your body. The added bonus? That it’s seriously chic too. Sure, you could slip on any old hoodie first thing in the morning, but you’ll probably have to change out of it if you need to look more presentable for the public. With this sweater, you’ll start the day already looking stylish and sophisticated!

This sweater emphasizes its slouchy-chic demeanor with features like dropped shoulders and batwing sleeves, along with the unique turtle neckline. Instead of clinging to the neck or falling completely down away from it, this one actually stands loosely around it so you don’t lose the look or the warmth! The way the knit changes to a ribbed look helps it stand out even more. This ribbing is repeated at the hem!

This sweater is available in 17 colors, either keeping it simple with solids like beige, green or a rusty red, or playing with wide, color-blocked stripes, presenting combos like blue, white and grey in one piece. We love that there are so many choices, but we also resent it a little, because it makes it that much harder to choose a favorite!

You can style this sweater with anything from jeans, to leggings, to a mini skirt. Fold the hem up if you want more of a cropped look to go with your bottoms. You can cuff the sleeves too!

Get the Saodimallsu Turtleneck Oversized Sweater starting at just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 8, 2020, but are subject to change.

