Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

A lot has changed for Sarah Hyland since she was first a Candie’s girl with Kohl’s in 2018, but one that hasn’t is her chic eclectic taste. It’s just shifted from shopping for young, fun and flirty finds at the retailer to more mature and elevated finds for her home and family. Want to see what she’s adding to her cart now? We’ve rounded up her top favorite eclectic-chic Kohl’s finds — and they start at $7.

In an interview, the Modern Family alum told Us how “excited” she is to again partner with Kohl’s again for their new “Where Families Come First” platform. It came at the perfect time for Hyland, seeing that she’s now married to Bachelor in Paradise’s Wells Adams, with whom she shares a dog, Boo. She said it’s been fun to showcase how her life, style and shopping choices have shifted since then.

“It’s just a dream come true to be able to really create that space in my life,” Hyland said. “Partnering up with Kohl’s to really show that families are messy and chaotic but it’s really beautiful and you can really get what you need at Kohl’s.”

Related: Lea Michele Revealed Her Must-Have Busy Mom Essentials From Kohl's Now with her second baby having arrived, Glee star Lea Michelle is officially in her “mom era.” Though she’s a busy mom of two that can do it all, she can’t do it all alone. This is why she needs the help of Kohl’s. With their convenient shopping experience and wide product selection, the brand […]

When asked about how her taste translated into her picks from Kohl’s, Hyland said that she’s an “an eclectic human being,” so that’s what her “personal style is always going to show.” You can see her unique aesthetic shine through most in her fashion and home decor picks, such as with this cute bluetooth record player that’d look so cute on a shelf next to your vintage record collection.

However, Hyland also gave us a wide range of her favorite picks from the retailer — many of which make fantastic gifts for the upcoming holidays. Some of her most beloved fashion finds ranged from dresses like this cute floral number from the Lauren Conrad collection to accessories like this viral-style quilted shoulder bag. She also added in some of her favorite pet picks like this cute Koolaburra by UGG knit dog sweater and beauty finds from the Sephora at Kohl’s selection like the Summer Fridays lip butter balm.

If you’ve got an eclectic taste or someone on your gift-giving list that does, Hyland’s picks filter out all of the good stuff from Kohl’s and make the shopping experience so much easier. You can find all of her favorite picks from Kohl’s here and scroll down to see some of our favorite selects of hers below!

Sarah Hyland’s Favorite Product Picks at Kohl’s — Starting at $7

Home Decor and Kitchen Finds

Decorate your space Hyland’s way with the same vintage, yet cozy and neutral style. Bring a touch of coastal style into your space with this rattan lamp that’s just $16 and some boho-chic vibes with this woven throw blanket.

Related: Eva Longoria Uses This $13 Concealer for Her 'Hottest Mom' Makeup If we’re taking advice from anyone on how to achieve a “hottest mom” makeup look, it’s Eva Longoria! A hot mom herself, the Desperate Housewives star always has a flawless look, both on the red carpet and off — and she’s now letting Us in on how she does it! In a video with Vogue, […]

Dressy and Casual Fall Fashion Picks

You can definitely see Hyland’s fashion sense showcased throughout her picks, whether it may be these retro-style Reebok tennis shoes that’d pair perfectly with some jeans or this cozy cardigan we could easily see her wearing with her signature oversized glasses.

Sephora at Kohl’s Beauty Picks

Get Hyalnd’s minimal-style beauty look with some of her favorite Sephora at Kohl’s beauty finds, from the viral Rare Beauty liquid blush to the Supergoop! Glowscreen.

Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Cute and Affordable Pet Finds

Of course, she couldn’t forget her dog, Boo, because pets are a part of the family too! Stock up on a cute dog bed for your pooch with this cute sherpa style that comes in several colors or get them ready for fall with this knitted sweater hoodie.

Related: Nicole Kidman's LBD Is So Quiet Luxury — A $37 Amazon Lookalike Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Nicole Kidman’s formula for transitional summer-to-fall dressing? Keeping it simple, classic and versatile — with an LBD! The Bombshell actress was recently spotted attending the Venice Film Festival in an outfit that was basically the embodiment of the […]