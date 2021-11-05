Sarah Jessica Parker Relies on This $25 Spray for Her Signature Locks

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

What’s the solution when your hair is looking flat and it desperately needs an instant boost of volume? Dry shampoo has become one of the more popular products to use — not to mention the wide range of texturizing sprays available on the market.

But we’re looking to the A-list for our latest inspiration — in fact, we recently caught wind of a different product that may be able to take the place of dry shampoo or hairspray. The suggestion comes courtesy from none other than Sarah Jessica Parker! Considering we’ve never seen her have a bad hair day, we were intrigued — and you should be too. The And Just Like That… star is reportedly a massive fan of a specific spray that can do it all!

Get the Serge Normant Dream Big Instant Volumizing Spray with free shipping for $25, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 5, 2021, but are subject to change.

SJP once said that the Serge Normant Dream Big Instant Volumizing Spray is “a must” for all of your dry hair styling needs. “It works for so many people,” she said in an interview with People back in 2018. She also claims you can “use it instead of dry shampoo or hairspray to give your hair more body.”

This product is designed to give your hair a boost of volume in the same way that dry shampoo can, but what makes this spray different is that it dries clear — making it virtually invisible. Many other products tend to leave a white residue that we all want to avoid. That’s one of the reasons we’re guessing SJP implies this is a universal hit!

This spray may also strengthen your hair with its formula, which includes natural minerals and proteins that may potentially help strands look healthier and prevent breakage. If you have a specific style that you want to keep in place, be it curls or a blowout, this product may also give your hair touchable hold that lasts throughout the day!

Shoppers say that this product works particularly well for fine hair that’s in need of some extra volume. Even though it’s a bit on the pricer side for a hairspray, reviewers note that it’s seriously worth every penny! You can use it all over the head or just spray a little bit on your roots to give your locks some extra lift. SJP always knows what’s up!

