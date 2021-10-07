Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Girl with the pearl earring! They say diamonds are a girl’s best friend, but we’re particularly partial to pearls. Unique gems that have never gone out of style, pearls are an iconic cornerstone in the history of jewelry — these timeless treasures are truly iconic. Audrey Hepburn, Jackie O, and even SATC’s Carrie Bradshaw are all known for their prized pearls.

One famous figure who is especially fond of pearls is none other than Duchess Kate. The Duchess of Cambridge is often seen sporting sophisticated strands of pearls or pearl earrings. We can all get the royal treatment with a similar set from Nordstrom, currently on sale for $29!

Get the x Jenn Im Legacy Imitation Pearl Earrings for just $29 (originally $48) at Nordstrom! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 6, 2021, but are subject to change.

The x Jenn Im Legacy Imitation Pearl Earrings are an affordable alternative to Duchess Kate’s drop huggie earrings. Designed in collaboration with fashion vlogger Jenn Im, these classy jewels will dress up any ensemble. The exclusive earrings feature gleaming imitation pearls, gold-plated details and glistening organically-inspired settings.

A five-star review called these pearl earrings “lightweight and cute.” The satisfied shopper went on to say, “Wore this to my graduation and couldn’t stop getting compliments! Super comfortable to wear too.” These delicate earrings are your new jewelry staple. They’re simple enough to match any outfit, yet distinctive enough to garner all the praise. Plus, they channel Duchess Kate herself! She’s our ultimate style icon, mixing high fashion with accessible pieces in the most relatable way.

Get the x Jenn Im Legacy Imitation Pearl Earrings for just $29 (originally $48) at Nordstrom! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 6, 2021, but are subject to change.

Let these pearl earrings be the crown jewel of your wardrobe. Sparkle in these studs at your next special occasion — we recommend styling the x Jenn Im Legacy Imitation Pearl Earrings with an evening dress. You can even rock them during the day with a winter white sweater and jeans. For a look that will really pop, team these pearl earrings with all-black attire for a chic touch. One last pearl of wisdom? Grab these gems before it’s too late!

See it! Get the x Jenn Im Legacy Imitation Pearl Earrings for just $29 (originally $48) at Nordstrom! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 6, 2021, but are subject to change.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!