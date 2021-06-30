Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We definitely spend a lot of time shopping to switch over our wardrobe to summer mode, but just as new tank tops and shorts are important, so are accessories. We know we never, ever leave the house without a pair of sunglasses — especially when the sun is at its strongest during the summer.

We have our more classic shapes like aviators, Wayfarers and rounded frames, but we love to throw a couple of fun and playful designs in the mix too. A heart shape, for example, is one of the cutest. Sarah Shahi of Netflix’s hit Sex/Life recently reminded Us just how much we love a good pair of heart sunnies — and so we looked to find a pair just like hers!

Get the YOSHYA Clout Heart Sunglasses for just $8 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 30, 2021, but are subject to change.

Shahi posted an outdoor selfie on Instagram wearing a leather jacket and heart-shaped sunglasses with white frames and pink lenses. The actress made a peace sign as the sun shone down on her hair, and we were just all kinds of obsessed. We flew over to Amazon to do some searching, and what we found was a mega-similar pair for under $10!

Just like Shahi’s, these YOSHYA sunglasses have white, heart-shaped frames, but they extend at the upper corners to create a super cool cat-eye effect. Boom — two of our favorite shapes in one. The frames are plastic and lightweight but nice and sturdy, and the lens itself is shatterproof, which is always a plus — especially for those of us who have accidentally dropped or sat on our beloved sunnies in the past. R.I.P.

Get the YOSHYA Clout Heart Sunglasses for just $8 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 30, 2021, but are subject to change.

These sunglasses have solid metal hinges and integrated, skin-friendly nose pads on the frame. The lenses also claim to offer UV400 protection to help protect the eyes and filter out glare for a clear, high-definition view — with a tint, of course. The lenses on this pair look like a super similar color to Shahi’s pair!

Each purchase of these sunglasses comes with a pouch, a cleaning cloth and the box it comes in that you can use for storage. If you’re looking for more colors, definitely check the Amazon page, because you’ll find plenty. Some even come in two-packs. It’s easy (and super affordable) to stock up for yourself, or to grab a whole batch for a group of friends!

Get the YOSHYA Clout Heart Sunglasses for just $8 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 30, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from sunglasses from YOSHYA here and see even more sunglasses at Amazon here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!