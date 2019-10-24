



Anyone out there looking to make a change — a fashion change, that is? The start of a new season always inspires Us to break out of our comfort zones and venture into the unknown. It’s an exciting experience that requires a great deal of trial and error, but the results are always well worth it.

Now, for those looking to switch things up, we suggest exploring this dreamy dress. While shopping for winter coats and comfy gear is essential right now, those pieces can sometimes lack the “special” feeling we’re looking to achieve. You know, the one that makes you feel like an A-lister ready for the red carpet. That’s exactly how we envisioned ourselves when we spotted this little number.

See it: Grab the Harlyn Ruched Satin Midi Dress (originally $146) now with prices starting at $88, available at Nordstrom!

With that in mind, we’re here to introduce everyone to the most special dress we’ve seen in a long time. The Harlyn Ruched Satin Midi Dress is seriously the festive frock that dreams are made of. With the holidays right around the corner, we’re confident that this is a seriously major purchase.

Let’s start with the color which caught our eye immediately. The whiskey rose hue is an interesting shade — with rose gold undertones that make it totally appropriate for the season (which is often dominated with festive and metallic vibes).

Honestly, who isn’t obsessed with lustrous satin? We can’t get over how rich and elegant this material looks. It’s a true stunner which will certainly be admired no matter what social situation you’re in. Don’t just take our word for it — listen to the lucky ones who have already snagged it!

One reviewer couldn’t get over the “beautiful structure” of this dress. The midi-length that hit right above the ankle made it appropriate for both work and after-work events — not to mention extremely chic. The cherry on top here? The ruched detailing that “draped beautifully,” of course.

This detail will cover and conceal any midsections by smoothing them out, so everyone can feel their most confident. Other touches include the square neck-straps and zipper-back closure, which all contribute to the flawless feel! Who could reserve this dress exclusively for special occasions? Not Us. We plan to wear it — and wear it well!

