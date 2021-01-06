These Sleek Knee-High Boots Have Quickly Become an Amazon Bestseller

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

You know that feeling when you spot an item while scrolling and immediately fall in love? That obviously happens to Us a lot, so we’re quick to notice when other shoppers have the same reaction to a piece of clothing or an awesome accessory. In this case, it’s fabulous footwear — and we need to share with our fashion-forward readers!

These knee-high boots from Savaii have quickly become a bestseller on Amazon, and it’s easy to see why. Not only do they have a classic, timeless style, they’re made from stunning vegan leather. In other words, these are bound to be a staple in any wardrobe!

Get the Savaii Women’s Low Heel Round Toe Knee High Boots for $51, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at date of publication, January 6, 2021, but are subject to change.



Quintessential high boots are hard to come by, which is precisely why we took notice when these popped up. Despite being made of faux leather, the material is as realistic as it gets thanks to the luxe treatment. Meanwhile, the height of each boot reaches just below the knee and they offer a slouchy effect that provides an unmistakably boho-chic feel.

These boots have a modest heel feel that’s ideal if you’re going to be walking around all day. They have a slight platform as well, which makes them all the more comfortable. They also have a sleek rounded toe and embellishments at the top which give off riding boot vibes.

These boots are a breeze to throw on — they have a full-length zipper on the inside of the ankle that’s seriously convenient. In terms of colors, get ready — because the options are strong. We’re talking multiple shades of brown, black and grey. Neutrals are always a good idea — and if you’re looking for a pair of shoes to wear for multiple years to come, this is the pair for you. Hey, they’re instant bestsellers for a reason!

