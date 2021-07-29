Say Hello to the New Healthy Gummies From LifeToGo

Disclosure: LifeToGo is a sister company of a360 Media, LLC — the publisher of Us Weekly.

It’s no secret we are always looking to highlight new products to enhance your pursuit of a healthy lifestyle, so it’s exciting to shout out LifeToGo’s latest supplemental gummies! Their three new products, Immunity + Echinacea Gummies, Black Elderberry Gummies and Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies, address immunity boosting, decreased inflammation and metabolism support.* Plus, a percentage of all sales supports the Mental Health Coalition! Quality and accessibility are important to to the brand, so you can expect the best ingredients at an affordable price. Healthy living is for everyone, after all! Read on to shop now.

Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies

Get all the benefits of Apple Cider Vinegar without the pucker. In addition to its antimicrobial and antioxidant benefits, Apple Cider Vinegar may support a healthy metabolism, aid in lowering blood sugar levels and assist in heart health. The apple-flavored gummies are packed with 500 mg of apple cider vinegar per serving for maximum impact.

Immunity+ Echinacea Gummies

Support your immunity through every season with Immunity+ Echinacea Gummies. The combination of Echinacea and Vitamin C is a double dose of natural good-for-you ingredients that can benefit that mind/body balance, plus Echinacea may activate chemicals in the body that decrease inflammation.

Black Elderberry Gummies

Don’t let your immune system go it alone. Give it a boost with Black Elderberry Gummies. Packed with Elderberry, Zinc and Vitamin C, these yummy gummies are a rich source of natural antioxidants which can protect your cells against free radicals, which may play a role in many conditions.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, care or prevent any disease.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!