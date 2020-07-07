Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Wearing a face covering in the summer heat isn’t an ideal situation, but we all must do our part to keep the communities around Us as safe and healthy as possible. The best way to make wearing a mask feel comfortable is to find versions that were created from top-notch materials!

We’ve been on the hunt for the best masks on the market, and we may have hit the jackpot with our latest find. According to Amazon reviewers, these cooling neck gaiters are the best face mask that they have tried so far — which instantly piqued our interest.

Get the SBX 17 PCS Neck Gaiter with Carton Filters with free shipping for just $24, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 7, 2020, but are subject to change.

Shoppers say that these face masks from SBX don’t make them sweat, and that they can breathe normally while wearing them. There are size options for both children and adults, so you can pick up a mask for everyone in your family! Each bundle comes with two masks, and they are available in different colors if you’re looking for more variety. You also receive 15 disposable carbon filters, which fit in the built-in pocket on the inside of the mask.

Shoppers love the fact that these masks arrive with the additional filters. Every bit of extra protection counts, so it’s nice that you have the option to add this layer. The best part? You can get your order shipped and delivered in as little as one day!

This neck gaiter can be repurposed in various ways when you’re not using it as a face covering. You can tie up your hair with it, rock it as a headband or even as a beanie-style hat. This mask was made with the active person in mind, so if you’re looking for a comfortable mask to wear outside while running or biking, this is the one for you!

