‘Schitt’s Creek’ Star Annie Murphy Loves This $40 Pore-Refining Mask

Annie Murphy totally stole our hearts as Alexis Rose in the breakout hit Schitt’s Creek, and our lives simply haven’t been the same since the show’s season finale. But luckily, the star is still making waves as a key player in AMC’s Kevin Can F—k Himself — and most recently, at this year’s Emmys ceremony!

Murphy reunited with the rest of her Schitt’s cast to present the awards for Outstanding Writing and Outstanding Directing, both for a comedy series. As an Emmy winner herself, we knew that she would pull out all the stops with her look, but her glowing complexion is what stood out the most. Her skin looked absolutely flawless, and she apparently uses this $40 clay face mask that’s been a viral sensation for a hot minute!

Get the Sand & Sky Australian Pink Clay Porefining Face Mask for $40, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 28, 2021, but are subject to change.

The 34-year-old recently spoke with Glamour and revealed that this Sand & Sky face mask is one of her “staple” beauty products. She uses the pore-refining mask “from time to time,” and says it’s “shockingly effective immediately after you take it off.” This clay mask is designed to detoxify your face for a deep clean, brighten up your complexion and instantly minimize your pores!

It’s made with Kaolin, which is a specific type of clay that can be found in Australia and may help to draw out impurities that are clogging up your pores. If you have oily or acne-prone skin, this could be a great mask to add into your skincare regimen.

This mask has won a handful of beauty awards and amassed a loyal group of fans — over 5,000 on Amazon, to be exact! Many shoppers claim that it’s done wonders in terms of clearing up their acne and helping their skin appear more luminous overall. Murphy herself says that she noticed a difference in her skin as soon as she washed it off, so why wouldn’t we try it out?

