This One-Shoulder Top Is Perfect for Spring – Just $15!

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

How many tank tops do you own? You can put all your hands down. That’s a lot. They’re super versatile, cooling, and they can go with just about anything. So it’s no wonder we have so many. But what about one-shoulder tank tops that skip the boring, two-strapped look and give you something exciting to wear?

Related: This Tropical Halter Dress Is a Gorgeous Look for All Your Spring Flings Looking for something a little different to wear while the weather’s warm? How about a halter dress that works for just about every body? Amazon’s The Drop has you covered, especially if you love the freedom a halter dress gives you with no sleeves to get in your way and a maxi dress length to […]

We went shopping at Walmart to find a one-shoulder top that looks great with pants, skirts, or whatever you choose to wear it with. And you can buy multiples for when one is dirty – because the Scoop One-Shoulder Tank Top is just $15 at Walmart! It’s not on sale. That’s the normal price, and you’ll be able to snag this top right now so you can wear it to your next function.

Get the Scoop One-Shoulder Tank Top for just $15 at Walmart!

This contour top is a nice, edgy twist on your typical tank and it fits on your body like a bodycon dress. Its asymmetrical neckline gives you some grunge and it hugs your figure perfectly. Plus, it’s double-layered, so it isn’t see-through. It even comes in five different colors to match your favorite separates: Black Soot, Arabian Spice, Bright White, Clematis Blue, and Mint Green.

Get the Scoop One-Shoulder Tank Top for just $15 at Walmart!

This is the kind of top that you should absolutely add to your collection as soon as you’re able. Get all five if you can, because $15 for a quality blouse like this that isn’t exactly like everything else you’ll find off the rack is an absolute steal. And we know we can’t wait to get ours!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Get the Scoop One-Shoulder Tank Top for just $15 at Walmart!